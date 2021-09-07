Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 23:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:44 SuperEnalotto, estrazione vincente di oggi: i numeri

20:57 Decreto green pass, verso Cdm giovedì. Maggioranza divisa

20:50 Speranza: "Valutazioni su obbligo vaccinale, mai parlato di lockdown"

20:42 Obbligo vaccinale, Cgil: "Governo e Parlamento se ne assumano la responsabilità"

19:50 Salvini vs Lamorgese: "Ottimo ministro per i punkabbestia di mezza Europa"

19:27 Caso tamponi, rinviati a Corte Federale Appello Figc ricorsi Lazio e Lotito

19:09 Osimhen, Corte appello Figc accoglie ricorso Napoli: ci sarà contro la Juve

18:45 Roma, CasaPound: "Candidati nei municipi? Nessun accordo ma scelte individuali"

18:24 Urbino, 21enne causa incidente e fugge: alla vista dei carabinieri si uccide

18:17 Omicidio Verona, Chiara Ugolini aveva straccio imbevuto di candeggina in bocca

18:09 Rdc, Patuanelli: "Salvini non ha mai lavorato e vuole abolirlo"

18:02 Covid, Russo (Ancc-Coop): "In Italia si respira spirito nuovo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Discovery Life Sciences Appoints Dr. Shawn Levy Chief Scientific Officer

07 settembre 2021 | 15.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RENOWNED GENOMICS EXPERT TAPPED TO LEAD AND ENHANCE DISCOVERY'S COLLECTIVE SCIENTIFIC EXPERTISE AND INNOVATION TO ACCELERATE THE AGGRESSIVE BIOMARKER AND THERAPEUTIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS OF ITS HIGHLY VALUED CUSTOMERS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today the appointment of Shawn Levy, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer reporting to Chief Executive Officer Glenn Bilawsky.  In this role, Dr. Levy will coordinate and support development of the overall scientific strategy for the business and drive cross-functional collaboration to evaluate and operationalize new and innovative services and technologies to significantly advance new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs.

Dr. Levy joined Discovery in 2019 via its acquisition of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology's Genomics Services Laboratory, which he founded and built into one of the world's premier gene sequencing and bioinformatics laboratories.  In his prior position as Chief Scientific Officer of Genomics, he established an industry-wide reputation for successfully helping manufacturers and researchers evaluate and optimize new leading technologies and methods to support scientific investigation. 

"At Discovery, we differentiate ourselves on science, innovation, technological capability, and scale," said Bilawksy.  "A laboratory filled with technology is of little use without brilliant and highly regarded leaders like Shawn to evaluate, innovate, and deliver scalable solutions.  Dr. Levy's cutting-edge and creative work continues to advance scientific knowledge and significantly enhance the productivity of our customers' research efforts.  It is highly advantageous to us and our customers to now have Shawn take a leadership role in Discovery's commitment to gain and rapidly apply scientific insights to our 'Science at your Service' model."

Dr. Levy received his doctorate in biochemistry and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in genetics in 2000 at Emory University in Atlanta.  Before joining the HudsonAlpha Institute in 2009, he was a faculty member at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the founding director of the Vanderbilt Microarray Shared Resource.  

"At our company's core is a commitment to providing the best capabilities at the right time to drive insight and discovery," said Dr. Levy.  "I am looking forward to leading our scientific strategies and supporting the incredible research team that makes Discovery Life Sciences so unique.  I am excited to be working in this expanded role to advance our scientific programs for the benefit of our customers and collaborators."

About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery 

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.  We are a leading provider of highly characterized human cellular starting materials and expert multi-omic analytical services to advance cell and gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing programs.

HudsonAlpha Discovery® is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division, a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. 

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to more rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed.  We are Science at your Service™!  For more information, visit dls.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
COLLECTIVE SCIENTIFIC expertise Levy Chief Scientific biomarcatore biomarker
Vedi anche
News to go
Giro del mondo in solitaria, la sfida di Zara
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Paura per Pelè, operato per sospetto tumore al colon
New sto go
Afghanistan, protesta contro il Pakistan a Kabul
News to go
Obbligo vaccinale, per l'Ema "decisione spetta a stati"
Locatelli: "Avanti così e mascherine via a fine 2022"
News to go
Green pass, governo lavora su estensione
News to go
Scuola, "il 13 si riparte con tutti gli insegnanti in cattedra"
News to go
Ue, da settembre meno metalli pesanti nei cibi prodotti in Europa
News to go
Pil, Ocse: per l'Italia crescita del 5,9% nel 2021
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Spagna, a Valencia edizione atipica per Las Fallas
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza