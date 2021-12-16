Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:30 Manovra, Cgil e Uil in piazza: "Politica lontana da Paese reale"

11:30 Pneumologo Bagnasco: "Anche l'aria domestica può nuocere ai polmoni"

11:09 Mattarella dal Papa per la visita di congedo

10:59 Genitori Renzi, processo appello al via: papà Tiziano ricoverato

10:54 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.222 contagi: bollettino 16 dicembre

10:53 Covid oggi Italia, Gimbe: crescono contagi, ricoveri e morti

10:47 Presentato il Piano Operativo Triennale 2022-2024 dei Porti di Venezia e Chioggia

10:15 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 56mila nuovi contagi e 522 morti

10:12 Vaccino covid under 5, Costa: "Possibile entro fine marzo"

10:09 Variante Omicron, stretta Francia su arrivi e partenze Gb

10:04 Sciopero trasporti, a Roma metro aperte

09:48 Covid oggi Italia, Locatelli: "Tamponi a vaccinati? E' un'ipotesi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Divine Soul Yoga Makes Breakthrough; Records Reverse Signs of Ageing in Human Cells with a 57 % Increase in Telomere Length

16 dicembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists and researchers worldwide have undertaken extensive studies over the past many decades to prove that Yoga and meditation can boost individuals' health and well-being. However, Divine Soul Yoga has taken a quantum leap in anti-aging & healing treatment through measuring the telomere length. Telomere length is the protective shield in every human body cell, which depicts the biological age in human beings. The initial experiment showcased that by adopting the DSY's Eternal Youth Meditation & Healing program, the telomere length can be increased by approx. 57%. The study showcased that the biological aging process may be slowed down in the human body with Yoga & healing, or the age can be reversed by increasing the telomere length. Besides, cell healing can aid issues related to age, DNA, or even autoimmunity in the body.

During a ground-breaking study conducted with an independent research agency, healthy individuals aged 25-62 years adopted the spiritual path of healing, Yoga & meditation with Divine Soul Yoga in their lifestyle and its effect on the telomere length. Within the period of just two months under DSY's program, before and after the experiment was conducted using blood samples, and the results demonstrated an increase in average telomere length.

Sharing his thoughts on the ground-breaking study and its impressive results, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Founder- Divine Soul Yoga, said, "We have opened up a new era of hope for human beings with our 'Eternal Youth Meditation and Healing' programme. In the initial experiment, we have witnessed an increase of approx. 57% in the telomere length as a result of Yoga and meditation. It is a significant breakthrough that will benefit individuals in a big way as biological aging process may be slowed down or reversed with Yoga & healing. It will empower individuals to come out of the issues related to the health of the cells and live a healthy life."

The positive results from the study prove that the human cells can be healed, which may also address critical problems like cancer, stress, and many more health issues.

To get in touch:

Website: www.divinesoulyoga.nl

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704277/Telomere_Length.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Salute_E_Benessere Sport Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza can be has taken body
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, parte oggi vaccinazione bambini 5-11 anni
News to go
Manovra 2022, domani sciopero generale Cgil e Uil
News to go
Malta introduce legge su uso ricreativo cannabis
News to go
Chirurghi, lettera aperta a Draghi e Speranza
News to go
Covid Italia, stato di emergenza fino al 31 marzo 2022
News to go
Green pass falsi, violati sistemi sanitari di 6 Regioni
News to go
Palermo, prendeva pensione per cecità da 10 anni ma aveva patente
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza