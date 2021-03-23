Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 13:03
DNA Script Names Philippe Lyko as Chief Financial Officer

23 marzo 2021 | 13.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Former Illumina and Helix finance executive brings deep experience with emerging and established life science companies

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Script, a leader in revolutionizing DNA synthesis on demand to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, has appointed Philippe Lyko as its new Chief Financial Officer. Lyko brings over 20 years of diverse operational finance expertise in diverse industries, geographies, business cycles and profit drivers. Lyko's prior demonstrated experience, particularly at other dynamic, US-based life science and healthcare companies, will be instrumental as DNA Script accelerates the commercialization of its SYNTAX™ platform.

DNA Script names Philippe Lyko as Chief Financial Officer. Former Illumina and Helix finance executive brings deep experience with emerging and established life science companies.

Lyko joins the company from Flexport, a $1Bn+ digital freight forwarding company where he acted as Interim CFO for the past two years. He was critical to scaling the finance operations during a period of rapid growth for the company. Lyko spent three years leading operational finance as the Vice President of Finance at Helix, a leader in population genomics. He also spent seven years in a hyper-growth and business transformation environment as the Senior Finance Director at Illumina. Lyko's acumen in growing emerging businesses and scaling operations allowed him to build the financial organizations during critical growth periods. Lyko began his career in life sciences and healthcare at General Electric, serving 10 years in various international divisions.

"Philippe will play a transformative role at DNA Script as we launch the commercialization of the SYNTAX platform and progress toward our goal of revolutionizing DNA synthesis on demand," said Thomas Ybert, co-founder and CEO of DNA Script. "With his experience in leading the financial operations of several emerging and established companies, he will play a key role in positioning the company for the future."

About DNA ScriptFounded in 2014, DNA Script is a disruptive DNA synthesis company engineering biology to accelerate breakthroughs in life science. The company is pioneering an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called enzymatic DNA synthesis, or EDS, making this technology accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX™ System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script is transforming life science research through innovative technology that gives researchers full control and unprecedented autonomy. www.dnascript.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470441/Philippe_Lyko_CFO_DNA_Script.jpg

in Evidenza