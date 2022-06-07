Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 21:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:31 Nations League, Italia-Ungheria: Orban in tribuna a Cesena

21:24 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 giugno

21:13 Marina Ovsyannikova: "Cambio cognome in sostegno all'Ucraina"

21:09 Turchia, Parlamento Ue: "Lontana da valori democratici"

21:03 Generali, salta integrazione cda dopo dimissioni Caltagirone

20:31 Ucraina, bombardati due ospedali a Severodonetsk e Rubizhne

19:49 Viaggio a Mosca, Salvini: "Quando ci saranno condizioni, non ora"

19:41 Roma, M5S e Pd divisi da termovalorizzatore: Dem per il no all'emendamento grillino

19:38 Amministrative, Meloni: "Salvini ha visione un po' strabica"

19:13 Scholz promette a Lituania brigata da combattimento

19:00 Palermo, al via da giovedì 'Una Marina di libri'

18:56 Milano, bimbo di otto mesi muore durante il bagnetto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DOBOT Launches Collaborative Robot CR3L at Automate 2022 in Detroit with the Increased Max Reach by 11.5%

07 giugno 2022 | 18.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Opens the door to vast opportunities for diverse applications of intelligent collaborative robots in light industry

DETROIT, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOBOT, one of the world-leading manufacturers of intelligent robots, has announced the product launch of the CR3L Collaborative Robot. DOBOT will present a rich collection of robots at the Automate Show 2022, held from June 6-9, 2022, in Detroit, with the "Creating Robot Automation of the Future" theme. 

The DOBOT CR3L is an ultra-long cobot with a reach of 1700 mm, being increased by 11.5% in comparison to the previous version of the DOBOT CR Series, e.g. CR10, which had the max reach of 1525 mm. The robotic body of the CR3L enables performing in small spaces, perfect for applications requiring extended reach for robots, such as loading and unloading, sorting, and wide-range inspection of small parts in consumer electronics and semiconductor industries.

Along with the DOBOT CR3L robotic arm, there are six different versions of the DOBOT CR Collaborative Robot Series products with diverse payload types: 3kg, 5kg, 7kg, 10kg, 12kg, and 16kg. The DOBOT CR Series robots provide affordable automated solutions for rich industrial sets that cover a wide range of scenarios, such as automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, food, garment, hardware, plastic, and chemical, operating in loading and unloading, handling, gluing, testing, screwing and packaging applications.

DOBOT will showcase the CR Collaborative Robot Series at the Automate Show 2022. At the DOBOT booth, visitors will enjoy the high-efficient performance of the CR5 and its rich choice of applications, including screwdriving and the safe use of DOBOT SafeSkin. It is designed with pre-collision sensing technology to ensure high production efficiency and provide the collaborative robots with human-machine cooperation safety solutions, such as non-contact proximity perception and collision prevention. At the same time, it is an excellent opportunity to capture the interaction of the CR10 cobot in palletizing, the M1 Pro SCARA collaborative robot in loading & unloading, and the MG400 desktop robot in gluing and SIM card feeding. 

Visitors will easily find DOBOT at Booth 1649.

About DOBOT 

Founded in 2015 in China, DOBOT is a world-leading intelligent robotic arm provider for manufacturing, commerce, engineering, and higher education, etc.. DOBOT values innovations with over 686 patents. Today, DOBOT's products are exported to more than 100 countries with a cumulative shipment of 55,000 units.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834407/DOBOT_CR3L.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834408/DOBOT_s_booth_Automate_2022.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN81240 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Automate 2022 in Detroit DOBOT Launches Automate 2022 Detroit
Vedi anche
News to go
Caricabatterie universale, accordo in Europa
News to go
Johnson ai suoi ministri: "Ora occupiamoci di cose importanti"
News to go
Covid, respirazione bocca a bocca funziona anche con Ffp2
News to go
Mariupol, Russia: "Sminato il porto, funziona"
News to go
Nations League, stasera Italia-Ungheria
News to go
Varese, sgominato giro di usura: 5 arresti
Ue, accordo su direttiva salario minimo
News to go
Terrorismo, 14 arresti in Italia e all'estero
News to go
Bonus bagno 2022, come funziona
News to go
Treno deragliato a Roma, esposto Codici su incidente treno e assistenza passeggeri
News to go
Trieste, colpo ai narcos colombiani: sequestrate 4,3 tonnellate di cocaina
News to go
Ryanair, confermato stop di piloti e assistenti per domani 8 giugno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza