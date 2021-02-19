Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:01
Dole Launches Sunshine For All Fund Fueling Innovation To Close The Gaps On Good Nutrition

19 febbraio 2021 | 01.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Global Fund Will Work to Drive Brand Closer to Fulfilling Its Promise

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over six months after issuing The Dole Promise to the world, Dole Asia Holdings and its subsidiaries are now focusing on both global awareness and immediate action with the launch of its Sunshine for All™ Fund, a $2 million annual fund that will support global strategic partnerships and innovation in the crucial areas of sustainability, food access and waste. The fund is being launched in tandem with The Growing Distance, a short film that addresses the critical gaps the company sees as barriers to good nutrition for all.

Startling and ever-worsening global statistics around nutrition are driving Dole's search for solutions.  For example, nearly one-quarter of the world's population is experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity1 and globally one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted2. By partnering with talented innovators, promising start-ups, and progressive partners, the Fund will address these gaps of affordability and waste, as well accessibility and acceptability – all driving to fulfil Dole's Promise and for People, the Planet, and our collective Prosperity.

"We believe purpose must permeate every part of the company to address these global challenges—from our business model and the products we make, to our work with partners, what we lobby for, and how we strive for a more equal world," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide. "Raising awareness of the global issues we face, and investing in the best thinking through this fund, is our way of ensuring not only that our purpose is fulfilled, but that we are driving tangible solutions and real systemic change - today."

Dole recognizes the need for collaboration with likeminded partners to join in the fight against food injustice around the world. Thus, the company is seeking partners – from entrepreneurs,  start-ups, strategic thinking to social impact enterprises, and NGOs – to bring their expertise in food production, nutritional science, compostable packaging, supply chain, logistics, sustainable agriculture and fast-moving consumer goods, to bear. 

"Our work to bring Sunshine for All during the pandemic reinforced our belief that people will join us when they believe in what we do," said Barbara Guerpillon, Global Head of Ventures, Dole Packaged Foods and Asia Fresh.  "The Fund is our signal to the world that we are open for business and that business is finding, fuelling and fostering innovation, actions and change."

To learn more or apply to the fund, please visit sunshineforall.com

About the Dole Promise In 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

1 World Health Organization: The State of Food Security & Nutrition in the World 2 Food & Agriculture Organization of the UN: Food Loss & Food Waste

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440045/Dole_The_Growing_Distance.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg  

