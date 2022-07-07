Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:25
comunicato stampa

DOLE SUNSHINE COMPANY JOINS FORCES WITH THE OCEAN RACE FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET

07 luglio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Actions will support DSC's Promise with a focus on reducing fossil-based plastic use

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) today announced a partnership with The Ocean Race, the world's toughest test of a team in sport and leader in sports sustainability, to help shine a light on the critical issues affecting our ocean's health. Kicking off just after World Ocean Day 2022, celebrated on June 8, the collaboration will support DSC's efforts toward net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. The partnership will raise awareness of threats to the ocean, the critical role organizations and individuals play in keeping it (and themselves) healthy and help drive action for a better planet.

As a Positive Change Partner of The Ocean Race, DSC will play a role in ongoing sustainability initiatives developed in collaboration with founding partner 11th Hour Racing, such as The Ocean Race Summits. The events bring together global decision makers to help drive new and improved policies to protect and govern the ocean and support healthy seas. In addition to networking and knowledge exchange, DSC will take The Ocean Race's innovative approach to people and leadership to inculcate resilience, teamwork and collaboration in internal programs.

"The health of our ocean, amid climate change, resource waste and declining natural resources, is more important than ever for our planet," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Food and Beverages Group, Dole Sunshine Company. "The same can be said for the health of our people. We believe it is time for a change, and we are taking action where we can be most effective, from alliances with like-minded partners, to removing processed sugars and fossil-based plastic packaging from our products. It's been extremely important for us as an organization to align with those who can offer expertise and access to help us make an impact amid the growing expectations of the next generation, since introducing our Promise in 2020. We're thrilled to partner with the world's pinnacle ocean race, and a true leader in sustainability. We look forward to the work we will do together."

"We are happy to welcome DSC, a company that is taking a leadership position in sustainability with The Ocean Race family," said Richard Brisius, Race Chairman of The Ocean Race. "Working together, we believe we can have a positive impact on restoring ocean health by giving a voice to the ocean. DSC shares that view and will be a valuable contributor to this effort."

In addition, DSC will play a key role in backing the ambitious goal of driving a Universal Declaration of Ocean Rights, an initiative led by The Ocean Race. The draft principles of the Declaration would set out a global framework for governing the ocean to ensure it is properly protected, and will be presented in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly in September 2023. If the concept is agreed, the Declaration would be written with input from countries across the world in a collective effort.

To learn more, watch YouTube and visit DoleSunshine.com.

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region.

Since 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For nearly 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg

 

