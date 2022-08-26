Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
13:16
comunicato stampa

DOLE SUNSHINE COMPANY REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO PEOPLE, PLANET AND PROSPERITY WITH NEW OPERATIONS IN SIERRA LEONE

26 agosto 2022 | 02.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Focus on health and wellness, employment opportunities, livelihood of families, and community development highlight initial four-years in region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With four years of work, a growing team and an investment over $70 million, Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) is enabling better livelihoods in Sierra Leone. The brand, whose promise is to bring Sunshine for All to customers, employees and consumers around the world, is completing Phase 1 of its project in the West African nation with a focus on driving regional development, employment and healthcare, and providing a new level of certainty to the region at both their factory and the commercial plantation. 

In 2017, the company officially embarked on the journey in the mostly untouched region of Sierra Leone, with extreme poverty, a harsh food crisis, and limited access to proper healthcare, electricity and water. The commercial plantations and factory are expected to add to livelihoods of over 8,000 people by 2024, and ongoing work has resulted in the establishment of a local health centre and neonatal wing, agricultural development, increased health and sanitation in the region, and quality products from the nation for export to EU, the Middle East and North America.

"As a purpose-driven business, our Dole Promise permeates everything we do and has been at the center of our work in Sierra Leone – addressing issues in the region while creating value for our shareholders and stakeholders," said Siddharth Ramaswamy, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Food & Beverages Group - Dole Sunshine Company. "With the cooperation and support from the people and the Government of Sierra Leone, we have been able to improve livelihoods and move forward in the region with many of our goals. So far, we are on track to meet and exceed our original plan. These are particularly relevant in the current food insecurity crisis, which is the consequence of the Ukraine war, commodities hyper-inflation and disrupted supply chains."

Outside of production, DSC has been focused on supporting the region in multiple ways including:

"As a brand, we are driven in Sierra Leone by the impact we have already been able to make and by what is next," said Alex Riviera, Managing Director, Sierra Tropical Ltd. "As we ship product from the region to the world, we know that we are helping the country move forward and addressing many of the issues here today. And our work is an investment not only in Sierra Leone's future but in restating our focus on bringing sunshine to all." 

In addition, the company is continuing to explore additional developments in Africa with partners in other countries, as well as donor organizations for improvements on infrastructure in Sierra Leone.

To learn more please visit sunshineforall.com.

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit DoleSunshine.com.

In 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884903/Dole_Sunshine_Company_in_Sierra_Leone.mp4

in Evidenza