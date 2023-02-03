Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:22 Covid oggi Sardegna, 122 contagi: bollettino 3 febbraio

15:18 Regeni, i genitori: "Dopi i selfie parlano di collaborazione, poi tornano a casa a mani vuote"

15:15 E' morto lo stilista Paco Rabanne, aveva 88 anni

14:48 Covid oggi Calabria, 129 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 3 febbraio

14:38 Voleva uccidere la regina Elisabetta, si dichiara colpevole di tradimento

14:14 Covid oggi Italia, 33.042 casi e 439 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

14:14 Lo sfogo di Francesco Facchinetti: "Vergogna! Da destra a sinistra incapaci di garantire sicurezza"

13:55 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 1.248 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

13:49 Cospito e 41 bis, Delmastro: "Pd spieghi inchino a mafiosi"

13:32 Napoli, ritrovato bimbo di 3 anni scomparso a Massa Lubrense

13:31 Cospito, Cucchi: "Sue condizioni a dir poco allarmanti"

13:27 Uscita 'ordinata' dalla Russia, l'effetto sui conti di Intesa Sp e Unicredit

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dombbit launches Self-Recharged Crypto Miner

03 febbraio 2023 | 15.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dombey Electrics Co. (www.dombbit.com), a company founded in the UK in 2010, and subsequently in Finland and with Hong Kong as its production site, and with offices all over the world, is one of the leading manufacturers of electrical equipment.

 

In 2019, the company introduced the low-power consuming cryptocurrency miners, as electricity and utility bills can be tiring and financially straining in mining. They introduced the first set of miners with extremely low power consumption into the Hong Kong Market and have sold over 2,000 to coin miners all over the world.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, they launched the first set of miners with in-built solar panel. The product is known as Dompre (Dombey Previa). It is both sun and electrically enabled. It attracts sun by itself and charges forthwith. It has double sources of power, such that it can charge with the smallest amount of sun or it can be plugged into electricity to charge. They are made of Photovoltaic cells are more solid and long-lasting. The warranty on it is five years. Cryptocurrency miners do not have to worry about electricity bills since. Shipping to all parts of the world is free. See products here www.dombbit.com/products

In addition, they provide free solar power systems called D200 along with the mining equipment, exclusively for cryptocurrency miners to prevent concerns with accumulated electricity bills. This implies that when you purchase a cryptocurrency miner, you also receive D200 to help with mining. They have an instruction booklet and are simple to operate. The COO, James Eskola, stated in "the Street" that he believed many customers of their D200 ended up using it for camping rather than mining, in part, because they could afford the utility fees. That is why they give it with the miners to incur lesser utility fees.

Concerning delivery issues and breakage or damages, or in a case where the machine is not well handled by delivery firms, items can be returned immediately and replaced within the specified timeframe. For more information on the terms of return, please see more explanations here www.dombbit.com/faqs/

About Dombey Electric Incorporated

Dombey Electrics Co. is the leading supplier of electrical solutions, and was founded in 2010 by a group of electricians. They take great pride in their ability to produce unconventional electrical products for the purpose of indoor and outdoor usage. In addition, thanks to numerous technological developments, they have added less risky activities to the use of electrical appliances.

Media Contact:PR ManagerJames Eskolajames@dombbit.com (+358)41 4001018 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995670/Dombey_Crypto_Miner.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995671/Dombey_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dombbit-launches-self-recharged-crypto-miner-301738389.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza offices all over company founded in the Uk subsequently in Finland world
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Una 'bufala' offerta Usa 20% territorio"
News to go
Cospito, studenti occupano facoltà Lettere della Sapienza
News to go
Autonomia, Meloni: "Puntiamo a costruire Italia più unita"
News to go
Migranti, soccorso barchino: a bordo 8 cadaveri
News to go
Usa, pallone spia cinese sorvola base con missili nucleari
News to go
Bce, Confesercenti: "Con aumento tassi rischio maggiori costi imprese"
News to go
Germania, bilaterale Scholz-Meloni
News to go
Province, Corte Conti favorevole a ritorno a voto popolare
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Zelensky: "Ricostruiremo insieme questo bel Paese"
News to go
Congo, il Papa ai giovani: "Da vostre mani può venire pace"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, era latitante dal 2006: arrestato in Francia Edgardo Greco
News to go
Qatargate, Parlamento Europeo revoca immunità a Cozzolino e Tarabella
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza