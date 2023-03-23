Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:40
comunicato stampa

Dombey Introduces the epic cryptocurrency mining apparatus

23 marzo 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HELSINKI, Finland, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The phenomenal cryptocurrency mining device was introduced by UK electrical company Dombey Electrics Co. (www.dombbit.com), which is the just released Dompre solar-powered cryptocurrency miner from Dombey Electrics.

A brand-new item on the market is the Dompre, a solar-powered cryptocurrency miner produced by Dombey Electrics - https://dombbit.com/ . The least quantity of sunlight is required for operation. It can run for 15 hours on power and 18 hours on little sun after the initial full charge. It can also run without the sun. Also, it was developed using the best MSI Afterburner to use the least amount of power and function with any Windows version.

In view of the ongoing Anniversary, products have been slashed by certain percentages depending on your purchase and mode of purchase, so that everyone can partake in the promo. In addition, once half payment is received, products will be processed and shipped. Once order is confirmed received by the buyer, Dombey will request for the rest of the payment.

About Dombey Electrics Co

A group of electricians and industry experts established Dombey Electrics Co. in 2010, and it is now a top supplier of electrical solutions. They take great satisfaction in being able to create distinctive electrical goods that can be used both indoors and outside. Also, a number of technological developments have made it possible to use electrical equipment for less dangerous tasks.

In the event of delivery issues, breakage, damages, or in the event that the machine is not treated appropriately by delivery firms, items can be immediately returned and replaced, and the customer can receive a refund within the specified term. For more information, please review the terms of return here www.dombbit.com

In October 2022, the Dompre (Dombey Previa), a machine type that can mine both Bitcoin and Ethereum simultaneously while consuming less energy, was released. They are made of photovoltaic cells, which are more robust and long-lasting. The warranty period is five years. Shipping anywhere in the world is free. Shop here for products. www.dombbit.com/products

Despite the fact that both Bitcoin and Ethereum are cryptocurrencies, their development goals were different. Bitcoin was created as a decentralized digital currency to provide a secure and decentralized mechanism of storing and transferring value. On the other side, Ethereum was created as a decentralized platform for the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) and the execution of smart contracts.

PR ManagerJames Eskola  james@dombbit.com (358) 41 400 1018

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039086/DOMBBIT_MACHINE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995671/3952778/Dombey_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dombey-introduces-the-epic-cryptocurrency-mining-apparatus-301779778.html

in Evidenza