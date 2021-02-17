Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:30 Camera, parte corsa per successore Carfagna

19:22 Governo Draghi, Di Battista: "Oppormi è stata decisione naturale"

19:21 Governo, Toninelli: "Mia non sarà fiducia incondizionata"

19:03 Governo, Palazzotto lascia Si: "Errore politico il no a Draghi"

18:59 Berlusconi: "Un centro con Renzi-Calenda-Toti? Non servono nuovi contenitori"

18:47 Covid Calabria, 170 nuovi contagi e 7 morti: bollettino

18:40 Covid Gb, 12.718 contagi e 738 nuovi decessi

18:20 Sgarbi: "Draghi? Non do fiducia a chi dice 10 volte 'resilienza'"

17:07 Covid Lazio, 871 nuovi contagi e 55 morti: bollettino

17:01 Omicidio Formia, Questore Latina: "Caso gravissimo ma diverso da Willy"

16:59 Covid Italia oggi, 12.074 contagi e 369 morti: bollettino 17 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Dominating Specs and Performance Led to GIGABYTE's Successful Laptop Sales

17 febbraio 2021 | 19.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of NVIDIA's new mobile RTX 30 graphics card, GIGABYTE also rolled out its latest-gen pro-gaming AORUS series and creator-aimed AERO series laptops powered by the same GPUs. Taking advantage of the dominating performance, specifications and feature sets, GIGABYTE RTX 30 series laptops offer excellent value resulting in strong sales numbers in many regions around the globe.

Dominating Specs and Performance Led to GIGABYTE’s Successful Laptop Sales

Speaking of performance, unlike the comparative models in the market that mostly adopt the Intel 4-core H35 processors, GIGABYTE RTX 30 series laptops come paired with the more potent 8-core Intel H45 CPUs, which can fully utilize the performance of the RTX 30 mobile GPUs. Both AORUS and AERO series laptops also run at least 90W of GPU power limit, making sure best possible performance is delivered to handle demanding games and creative works.

In terms of specifications, the AORUS series gaming laptops, which gear towards hardcore gamers, are the rare few that feature a 240Hz high refresh rate display, delivering stunning game visuals powered by the RTX 30 series graphics, and HDMI 2.1 output to make connecting to a fast 4K display a breeze. Designed for content creators, the AERO series laptops are equipped with an OLED display that is extremely rare in the market. Not only does it provide an ultra-high contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and an ultra-wide color gamut of DCI-P3 100%, the OLED panel is also the industry's only factory calibrated and certified with the world-renowned X-Rite™ Pantone® calibration standards, bringing perfect color accuracy and wider color spectrum to creative professionals.

GIGABYTE RTX 30 series laptops are now on sale. To learn more about how GIGABYTE puts performance above all on the RTX 30 series laptops, please visit https://www.aorus.com/laptop/geforce-rtx30/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433786/image_5013704_27346593.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN71523 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza laptops offer gigabyte also rolled RTX
Vedi anche
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza