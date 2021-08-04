Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 10:44
Doosan Robotics Appoints Experienced Global Business Strategist William (Junghoon) Ryu as New CEO

04 agosto 2021 | 10.00
SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics announced that the company appointed William (Junghoon) Ryu as its latest chief executive officer. Ryu joined the board of directors at Doosan Robotics on July 1, 2021, leaving his role as VP of the corporate strategy office at parent company Doosan Group.

Doosan Robotics CEO William (Junghoon) Ryu

Having proven his leadership skills and business acumen at Doosan Group, Ryu is expected to enhance technological collaboration with the parent company's new business areas, while initiating more customer-oriented businesses to expand collaborative robot applications and advance robotics technology.

"I am honored to take on the leadership role at Doosan Robotics and join forces with the incredible team, aiming to drive innovation and growth of the company to become number one in the robotics industry," said Ryu. "Doosan Robotics is a young and uprising organization. I am excited for more agile practices to accelerate servicing our products to customers in the market with breakneck speed of changes."

Prior to joining Doosan Robotics, Ryu built over 20-years of successful track record in key business functions, including finance, strategy, marketing, and new business development. Beginning as an in-house business consultant at Doosan Group in 2007, he took part in the company's M&A projects and was heavily involved in the post-merger integration process of Doosan's affiliates. He also worked across the subsidiaries on new product development and open entry while initiating efforts to achieve operational excellence. Transitioning to sales lead for Doosan Infracore, Ryu oversaw the entire construction equipment market channels in China. In the recent five years, he ushered in Doosan Group into the next era of innovation, incubating and accelerating new business fields, including robotics, drones, and logistics solutions.

Ryu graduated from Sogang University in Seoul with a degree in business administration and completed his MBA from the University of Michigan.

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, creates technology for the next generation of manufacturing. Established in 1896, Doosan Group is one of the oldest and largest companies in South Korea, specializing in machinery, plant engineering and component materials. The group has 25 affiliates and 114 global entities worldwide, generating a revenue of USD 15 billion in 2020. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582179/Doosan_Robotics_CEO.jpg

