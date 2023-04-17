Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
comunicato stampa

DOOSAN ROBOTICS LAUNCHES NSF-CERTIFIED E-SERIES LINE OF COBOTS, DEDICATED COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS FOR THE FOOD & BEVERAGE INDUSTRY

17 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Doosan Unveils 13 New Products, The Largest-Ever Lineup In The Cobot Marketplace

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics, a global leading manufacturer of collaborative robots, announced today the launch of its E-SERIES, the company's NSF-certified collaborative robot line specifically created for the food and beverage (F&B) industry. 

Named for its technological "edge" the E-SERIES has the flexibility to make virtually any food and beverage while offering extremely competitive pricing and industry-leading safety and hygiene standards. Doosan Robotics' E-SERIES recently received the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification for food hygiene safety with features such as sealed gaps between the cobot's connecting axes. By reducing weight and adopting a slim design, the E-SERIES is easy to install and fits seamlessly into workspaces.  Its 5kg payload and nearly 3ft reach provides ample capacity to handle any food task with ease.

Doosan Robotics E-SERIES has been tested for a variety of applications including its implementation at Robert Chicken, a Korean fried chicken concept powered exclusively by cobots. The E-SERIES has also been tested and deployed to make coffee and other beverages through Doosan Robotic's  Dr. Presso.  Doosan Robotics plans to continue customizing the E-SERIES for other F&B use from baking, barbeque and specialized functions within the QSR category.

With the launch of E-SERIES, Doosan Robotics is revealing 13 new cobots, the biggest lineup in the worldwide cobot market with an extensive range of product options that include the M, A and H-SERIES, customized for process performance and industrial needs for customers. 

"Our E-SERIES cobots were specifically created to help transform the food and beverage industry, providing immediate solutions to labor shortages and improving work efficiencies. Based on this momentum, we will continue to lead the global cobot industry" said William (Junghoon) Ryu, CEO of Doosan Robotics.

Doosan E-SERIES cobots start shipping in June with exclusive discounts on the first purchase.

About Doosan RoboticDoosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, develops advanced technology and offers cobot solutions in manufacturing, service industries and more. Established in 1896, the group has 25 affiliates and 114 global entities worldwide, generating a revenue of $13 billion in 2022. More information about Doosan Robotics is available  at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054620/Doosan_Robotics_Inc_E_SERIES_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054621/Doosan_Robotics_Inc_E_SERIES_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054932/E_SERIES_4_ID_74462b24a3da.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doosan-robotics-launches-nsf-certified-e-series-line-of-cobots-dedicated-collaborative-robots-for-the-food--beverage-industry-301798177.html

