Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 06:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Terza dose vaccino da 1 dicembre, Pfizer e Moderna a over 40

00:02 Covid Germania, 40mila contagi: Berlino 'chiude' ai non vaccinati

23:47 Sileri contro la no vax Donato: "Parla a cavolo di cane" - Video

23:31 Chieti, trovato morto in casa con ferita alla testa

22:45 No green pass, Viminale: "Rischio contagi, questori potranno vietare cortei"

21:08 Dl Green Pass, da Senato ok a fiducia

20:42 Clima, accordo tra Usa e Cina: "Cooperiamo"

20:07 Pd, Letta su M5S in S&D: "Non si decide domani ma se c'è convergenza è buona notizia"

20:01 Astronomia, scoperti nuovi indizi sulla storia della Via Lattea

19:46 Azione, Pastore a Calenda: "Basta litigare, bisogna unirsi"

19:39 Simona Ventura assolta da accusa evasione fiscale a Milano

19:20 Green Pass Italia, Speranza: "Durata 12 mesi rivedibile con nuovi dati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Doosan Robotics Wins Honoree at CES® 2022 Innovation Awards for its Camera Robot System

11 novembre 2021 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics announced it has been named as Honoree in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Innovation Awards for its camera robot system, "New Inspiration. New Angle. (NINA)". The CES Innovation Awards program, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding consumer technology products.

Doosan's NINA was recognized by CTA this year for its consumer-friendly software designed to empower anyone to adopt professional cinematography skills using camera robots.

NINA is assisted by Doosan's proprietary software with simplified user-interface helping people without robotics experiences take easy control. The system automatically senses an object and calculates distance allowing smooth and consistent robotic-assisted filming. Users can pre-test angles by running simulations before actual filming, conserving time, and saving production costs.

Alongside internal elements, NINA also comes with award-winning hardware. Doosan's robot that features NINA boasts 360-degree rotation creating uniqueness in cinematic works and is ergonomically compact in design, providing performance on par with industry robots with a payload of 25KG. The robot's safety and emergency stop functions were validated with the highest safety scores and provides collision sensitivity powered by six-torque sensors. Moreover, NINA comes with an external controller that acts as a joypad, assisting easy command.

To further enhance its accessibility, Doosan plans to build an open-platform for users to exchange presets of camera movements to diversify filming results and allow beginners to incorporate difficult-to-film angles at a click of a button.

"Today's recognition marks another great milestone for Doosan Robotics and the team who have worked relentlessly to develop robot solutions used in everyday workstream," said William (Junghoon) Ryu, CEO at Doosan Robotics. "We will continue advancing service robots to help people accomplish more valuable work placing safety as top priority and democratize its use by providing easier usability and wider access to all levels."

The award-winning Doosan Robotics will be exhibiting at CES 2022, showcasing their innovative technology lineup between January 5 to 8, 2022.

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, creates technology for the next generation of manufacturing. Established in 1896, the group has 25 affiliates and 114 global entities worldwide, generating a revenue of USD 15 billion in 2020. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1684560/Doosan_Robotics.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Honoree in the Consumer Electronics Show Consumer Electronics Show CES Innovation Awards Doosan Robotics
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Papa: "Non stancatevi di fare il bene"
News to go
Terza dose vaccino Covid, da 1 dicembre a chi ha tra 40 e 60 anni
News to go
Covid oggi Germania, 236 morti in 24 ore
News to go
Bologna, scoperto 'bazar' della droga
News to go
Usa, respinto il ricorso di Trump
News to go
Genova, scoperta evasione fiscale milionaria commessa da compagnie aerotaxi
News to go
Cop26, diffusa bozza documento finale
News to go
Manovra 2022 attesa in Parlamento
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza