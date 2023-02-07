Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
Comunicato stampa

double jump.tokyo Inc. to Produce Official NFT Collection of Captain Tsubasa the Popular Anime Character

07 febbraio 2023 | 10.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text

Web3 initiative with Captain Tsubasa fan communities to promote World Peace with Soccer Ball Donation

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 7 February 2023 - double jump.tokyo is thrilled to announce that it is producing a high-quality NFT that combines the special moves and famous scenes of the world famous Japanese soccer anime character, Captain Tsubasa. Started in 1981, “Captain Tsubasa” continues to have an incredible influence on current FIFA soccer superstars, other professional athletes and up and coming beginners. This Project, branded as “World Peace Through The Power of Soccer'' will donate a soccer ball for each NFT purchase to be distributed to countries around the world. As Tsubasa Ozora said, “the ball is our friend.”

“Captain Tsubasa is all about having dreams and pursuing those dreams,” stated Yoichi Takahashi. “What better way to have fun than by kicking around a soccer ball, and what better way to dream than wondering around the world with that ball. This project reinforces that message and highlights the importance of having dreams as children.”

This is a completely original collection that incorporates various elements of "Captain Tsubasa." They are currently producing a large number of NFTs that combine characters, special moves, legendary scenes, and parameters. The project is using a new technological mechanism from Ethereum co-creator Vitalk Buterin called soulbound tokens (SBT), non-transferable NFTs that represent social identity.

Users who purchase the NFTs have the choice of converting the NFTs into SBTs – allowing them to receive a physical ball with an original design drawn by Yoichi Takahashi.

Details of the “The Ball is Our Friend” NFT Project can be found on Twitter or Tsubasa’s Official Site.

Join the Captain Tsubasa Social Stadium Twitter Campaign to spread the awareness of this project and help donate soccer balls to the world!

When：2023 /2/6 ~ 2/25 (PST)

Where to join : https://stadium.tsubasa.world

About double jump.tokyo, Inc.

Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and developing blockchain games. double jump.tokyo has partnered with companies including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Sega.

Media Contact:

Otter Public Relations

(720) 936-4480

caleb.harper@otterpr.com

