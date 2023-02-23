Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Febbraio 2023
comunicato stampa

Dr. Lilly Xu Named President of Shanghai ChemPartner

23 febbraio 2023 | 23.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Lilly Xu, Ph.D. as President of Shanghai ChemPartner.

Dr. Xu is a seasoned manager with a strong portfolio of success. She joined ChemPartner in 2017 to lead the strategic drug discovery services as Senior Vice President and Head of DMPK and Exploratory Toxicology. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Xu held various positions in US biotech and pharmaceutical companies including Amgen and Sanofi US. Additionally, she was the Head of the Center for Predictive ADMET at Sanofi US, and she holds a green belt in Lean 6 Sigma. Dr. Xu earned a Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology from Saint Louis University in St Louis, Missouri. During her time in academia, she pioneered the use of human and animal hepatocytes in drug metabolism and drug-drug interactions.

 "We are confident Dr. Xu can leverage her deep knowledge of drug discovery and her proven organizational leadership experience to accelerate the growth of Shanghai ChemPartner," said Xianwei Zeng, Board Chairman and CEO of ChemPartner.

Livia Legg, CCO at Shanghai ChemPartner and GM of ChemPartner Corporation (US) and ChemPartner Europe added, "I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Xu over the past six years at ChemPartner. She is a talented and accomplished leader with high integrity. Dr. Xu deeply cares for her colleagues and clients, and her passion, commitment, and drive are evident."

As a leading, global CRO and CDMO, ChemPartner provides integrated life science services for drug discovery and development with expertise in discovery chemistry, biology, pharmacology, DMPK, exploratory toxicology, biologics discovery and development, and biologics manufacturing. ChemPartner is uniquely positioned to not only be a CRO but a true biopharmaceutical alliance partner. The company's mission is to provide the highest quality R&D services while helping customers advance their projects in a timely and cost-effective manner. ChemPartner is strategically aligned and dedicated to accomplishing the innovative research initiatives of pharma and biotech companies worldwide.

"I am excited to take on this new leadership role at ChemPartner and work closely with our highly experienced executive team to achieve our company's vision and goals. My drug discovery and development operation experience combined with the team's expertise provide ChemPartner's global clients the skills and proficiency they want and need," said Dr. Xu. "I am enthusiastic about the unique service offerings at ChemPartner as well as the potential for additional growth."

About ChemPartner

ChemPartner is the holding company of Shanghai ChemPartner and offers a broad range of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services including chemistry and biologics discovery, biology, pharmacology, DMPK, and toxicology as well as biologics development and manufacturing CDMO services. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

FOR MORE INFORMATION              

Livia Legg, MS, Chief Commercial Officer

news@chempartner.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008210/ChemPartner_2023_Ombre.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008211/Lilly_Xu_Headshot.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-lilly-xu-named-president-of-shanghai-chempartner-301754991.html

