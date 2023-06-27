Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 16:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:37 Russia, chi è il manager italiano fermato a Mosca

16:36 Natalità, Marè (Luiss Business School): "Welfare pubblico e privato per aiutare donne su lavoro"

16:34 Natalità, Acquaviva (Generali): "Con welfare aziendale evoluto forte spinta a donne su lavoro"

16:34 Casapound, dieci condanne per occupazione palazzo via Napoleone III a Roma

16:32 Natalità, Bella (Confcommercio): "Più servizi per aumentare partecipazione femminile al lavoro"

16:31 Natalità, Corni (Bper Banca): "Aiuti da istituzioni per incrementarla ma serve cambio culturale"

16:28 Natalità, De Palo: "500mila nuovi nati entro 2035 o non si recupera"

16:28 Prigozhin ha avuto 1 miliardo da Putin: cosa succede ora alla Wagner

16:07 Russia, manager italiano fermato a Mosca

15:53 Gerry Scotti punge Muschio Selvaggio, Fedez risponde - Video

15:51 Orlandi-Gregori, da Senato primo sì a Commissione d'inchiesta

15:39 Migranti, respinto in Libia vince causa e può venire in Italia ma "l'ambasciata non risponde"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dr. Robert Cialdini Launches Cialdini Institute, Empowering Influence Enthusiasts Worldwide

27 giugno 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TEMPE, Ariz., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Cialdini, the internationally acclaimed expert in the field of persuasion, is pleased to announce the launch of the Cialdini Institute. This groundbreaking venture aims to provide individual professionals, coaches, trainers, speakers, agencies, in-company teams, and universities with comprehensive programs that harness the power of ethical influence to drive positive outcomes for all.

 

 

To mark this milestone, Dr. Cialdini hosted two captivating webinars on June 15 and 17, drawing the attention of 10,791 influence enthusiasts from around the globe. During these webinars, the 'Godfather of Influence' shared his insights on four cases of remarkably successful persuasion, focusing on Small BIGs: small changes that deliver big results.

Comprehensive programsSo far, Dr. Cialdini almost exclusively shared his advice with a select group of people only, including professionals at Google, Coca-Cola, and Allianz, to name a few. The Cialdini Institute, www.cialdini.com, now allows him to make his life's work accessible to influence enthusiasts everywhere. The institute's comprehensive programs are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical strategies that can be applied immediately, ensuring participants gain a competitive edge in their respective fields.

Create positive outcomes"I regard the Cialdini Institute as the capstone of my career," said Dr. Cialdini. "Understanding how to ethically influence others and ourselves enables us to address many of today's challenges and create positive outcomes for all. However, on my own, I can never reach as many people as we can together. That's why I've chosen to make my life's work accessible to influence enthusiasts from all over the globe."

About Dr. CialdiniDr. Robert Cialdini is known globally as the foundational expert in the science of influence and how to apply it ethically in business. His seven Principles of Persuasion – Reciprocity, Liking, Social Proof, Authority, Scarcity, Commitment & Consistency, and Unity – have become a cornerstone for any organization serious about effectively increasing their influence. Dr. Cialdini's books, including the seminal work "Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion" have sold over 7 million copies worldwide, in 48 languages.

For more information about the Cialdini Institute and its programs, please visit: www.cialdini.com.

The accompanying image is available for unrestricted use.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108595/Cialdini_Institute.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-robert-cialdini-launches-cialdini-institute-empowering-influence-enthusiasts-worldwide-301858135.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza in company teams internationally acclaimed expert in the field addestratore trainers
Vedi anche
News to go
Calabria, maxi operazione Carabinieri: 43 arresti per associazione mafiosa
News to go
Calciomercato, Onana sempre più tentato dal Manchester City. All'Inter in arrivo Thuram
News to go
Bonus Estate 2023 turismo: cos’è, a chi spetta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Italia-Usa, telefonata tra Meloni e Biden
News to go
Decreto lavoro, dall'assegno di inclusione alla proroga dello smart working
News to go
Giovani, nel 2022 'Neet' sono il 19%
News to go
Tunisia, von der Leyen: "Ue finalizzerà presto memorandum intesa"
News to go
Milano, ferirono agenti a corteo per Cospito: 6 misure cautelari
News to go
Confindustria: "Aumentano segnali di indebolimento, crescita più fragile"
News to go
Confronto governo-sindacati sulle pensioni, Landini: "Incontro inutile"
News to go
Caso Rovigo, Valditara: "Interverremo sul voto in condotta"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza