Giovedì 01 Giugno 2023
21:44 Festa scudetto Napoli 2023, la città si prepara al 4 giugno

21:22 SuperEnalotto, centrato 5+1 da oltre 600mila euro a Cagliari

21:16 Arbitro Taylor insultato da tifosi Roma, moglie e figlia spaventate - Video

21:15 Maltempo oggi Sardegna, disagi nel Sassarese: salvata donna disabile

21:12 Vaticano, uomo si denuda nella Basilica di San Pietro

20:53 Offese a Kyenge, Calderoli condannato a 7 mesi

20:24 2 giugno 2023, illuminato col tricolore centro Amazon di Seattle - Video

20:17 Zuckerberg presenta Quest 3, nuovo visore di Meta Reality - Video

20:17 Naufragio Cutro, primi indagati: disposti interrogatori e perquisizioni

20:07 Giulia Tramontano, il fidanzato Impagnatiello: "Cadavere in auto fino a mercoledì"

19:47 2 giugno, Meloni scherza con Landini e Bombardieri: "Non saluta sindacati?"’

19:36 Firenze, stop nuovi affitti brevi in area Unesco del centro storico

comunicato stampa

Dr. Robin Edwards and Dr. David Ferry join Dragonfly's Clinical Leadership Team to help Manage its Growing Clinical Pipeline

01 giugno 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Six Dragonfly-developed drugs are presently in the clinic.

WALTHAM, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., today announced it has expanded its clinical leadership team with the addition of Dr. Robin Edwards, previously Global Head of Translational Sciences at Daiichi Sankyo and Head of Translational at Bristol Myers Squibb, and Dr. David Ferry, previously Head of GI Oncology at Eli Lilly.

"The encouraging clinical results we are seeing with our three internally owned drug programs, and our plan to rapidly expand our clinical footprint over the next several years, are leading us to double the size of our clinical team in 2023," said Bill Haney, Dragonfly's CEO and co-founder. "Robin and David, who will run Translational Medicine and Clinical Development in Oncology, respectively, are fantastic additions to the Dragonfly team."

Earlier this year, Dr. Joe Eid, who led Merck's pioneering clinical development of KEYTRUDA® and was also previously Head of Global Medical Affairs at BMS, joined Dragonfly as President of Research and Development.

Dragonfly's growing clinical pipeline includes a Phase 1/2 Study of DF1001, an immune modulating TriNKET® targeting HER2, a Phase 1 study of its novel interleukin-12 (IL12) cyotkine DF6002, a Phase 1 study of its DF9001 TriNKET targeting EGFR for solid tumor cancers, and a fourth wholly-owned cytokine program planned to file IND this year. Including partnered assets, there are presently six total Dragonfly-developed drugs in clinical studies, worldwide.

"We are delighted that Robin and David have joined Dragonfly," said Dr. Joe. Eid, President of Research and Development at Dragonfly. "Their impressive accomplishments and deep experience in drug development will be invaluable in managing our novel drug candidates in the clinic, supporting our partner programs with existing collaborators BMS, Merck, AbbVie and Gilead – which presently include three Dragonfly developed TriNKET programs that are in the clinic – and expanding our portfolio of wholly-owned clinical assets."

About DragonflyDragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel technology to harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly-owned clinical and preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and AbbVie across a broad range of disease areas. For more information visit us at www.Dragonflytx.com, or follow us on Linkedln and Twitter

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:Anne E. Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-robin-edwards-and-dr-david-ferry-join-dragonflys-clinical-leadership-team-to-help-manage-its-growing-clinical-pipeline-301840200.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Six Dragonfly developed drugs are presently join Dragonfly's Clinical leadership team join Manage
