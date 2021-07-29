Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:00 Confcooperative, al via campagna 'Think Milk, Taste Europe, Be Smart'

15:36 Covid, a Pechino primi due contagi in 6 mesi: preoccupa cluster a Nanchino

15:26 Green pass, Speranza: "Strumento anti-restrizioni, già scaricati 41,3 mln"

15:17 Riforma giustizia, Di Battista: "Via reati mafia? Resta sempre legge salva-politici"

14:45 Variante Delta, Zangrillo e la frecciata a Fauci

14:36 Covid Italia, nuova mappa Ecdc: 2 Regioni passano in rosso

14:06 Variante Delta Lazio, "è all'80,8%"

13:49 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 29 luglio

13:47 Covid oggi Basilicata, 36 contagi: bollettino 29 luglio

13:41 Covid Giappone, per la prima volta oltre 10mila nuovi casi: a Tokyo record di contagi

13:32 No Green pass, promotore fiaccolata: "Ma quale flop, è stata successo"

13:17 Covid oggi Russia, 799 morti: tre drammatici record in un mese

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dr. Thomas Halsey Joins Discovery Life Sciences As Executive Vice President

29 luglio 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GLOBAL LEADER TO SPEARHEAD GENOMICS AND BIOINFORMATICS SERVICES DIVISION, HUDSONALPHA DISCOVERY

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists™, announced today that Thomas Halsey, Ph.D. has joined the company as executive vice president of genomics for Discovery's genomic sequencing and bioinformatics services division, HudsonAlpha Discovery®.  In this role, he will plan and manage the global expansion of the company's genomics testing capabilities in support of clinical trial research and clinical validation of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) that will accelerate the development of targeted therapies and precision medicine.

Discovery Life Sciences Logo

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Discovery during this exciting time in our company's growth," said Dr. Shawn Levy, chief scientific officer of Discovery.  "He is an experienced leader who brings global operational expertise in genomic technologies that will be instrumental in advancing the expansion of our biomarker development capabilities and the deployment of sequencing technologies to support global clinical trials, diagnostic validation, and determination of clinical utility." 

Dr. Halsey comes to Discovery following nearly a decade of service at Q2 Solutions, where he most recently served as senior director and global head of genomic laboratory operations.  In that role, he led worldwide genomic laboratory operations, including facilities in Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific, as well as related project management and bioinformatic delivery services. 

"This is a unique opportunity to build upon a world-class genomics organization by working with our team to expand and grow the scope of our services in key markets geographically," said Dr. Halsey.  "I have long admired Discovery and am inspired by the interesting synergies that it has created.  We have the largest commercial biospecimen bank in the world with samples that are critical toward moving precision medicine forward, in combination with a broad range of other leading biomarker laboratory services."

About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery 

Discovery Life Sciences is the biospecimen and biomarker specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate precision medicine programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other complex conditions. 

HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division, a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research.  

Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result.  We are Science at your Service™!  For more information, visit dls.com.  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
BIOINFORMATICS SERVICES DIVISION dr. medico HUDSONALPHA DISCOVERY
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Siamo entrati nella quarta ondata"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, storica medaglia per San Marino: Perilli bronzo nel trap
News to go
Italia bollente, settimana di super caldo
News to go
Tokyo 2020, pioggia di medaglie sull'Italia
News to go
I Portici di Bologna sono patrimonio dell'umanità
News to go
Stop a quarantena per vaccinati Usa e Ue che arrivano in Inghilterra
News to go
Incendi Sardegna, Procura di Oristano apre fascicolo contro ignoti
News to go
Amazon, un radar per registrare il ritmo del sonno
News to go
Mattarella: "La vaccinazione dovere morale e civico"
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento e più ricoveri in ospedale
News to go
Rifiuti, scoperto maxi traffico illecito di scarti tessili
News to go
Green pass trasporti e obbligo vaccino docenti, dl congelato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza