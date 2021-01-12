Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:19

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:03 "Conte deposita marchio e nome partito, si chiamerà Insieme". Palazzo Chigi smentisce

20:53 Chuck Norris all'assalto del Congresso? 'E' un sosia'

20:28 Orlando: "Critiche del Pd a Conte per rinforzarlo"

20:17 Jake lo 'Sciamano di QAnon' diventa un giocattolo

20:04 Costa: "Senza un'alta ambizione climatica saremo perdenti"

19:28 "Usa chiederanno test Covid negativo a passeggeri internazionali"

19:20 Coronavirus Gb, 45mila contagi e 1.243 morti: il bollettino

18:46 Governo, Rosato: "Conte bis giunto alla fine, fatto acclarato"

18:04 Recovery, Cantiere Navale Vittoria: riconoscere strategicità industria navalmeccanica

18:02 Maxi processo Spada, associazione di stampo mafioso confermata in Appello

17:41 Covid Lombardia, oggi 1.146 contagi: il bollettino

17:31 Legale Salvini replica a Boldrini: "Cifra di 150mila euro si poteva modificare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Drug Candidate

12 gennaio 2021 | 12.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Dragonfly to receive payment for the first Opt-In from AbbVie as part of a multi-target collaboration launched just over 1 year ago.

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics ("Dragonfly"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies that harness the innate immune system to treat disease, today announced that AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), has licensed its first TriNKET™ drug candidate from Dragonfly, part of a multi-target collaboration initiated in November 2019 designed to advance a number of Dragonfly's novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapies for autoimmune and oncology indications.

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

"AbbVie is committed to delivering improved treatment options to our patients" said Tom Hudson, M.D. Senior Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at AbbVie.  "The collaboration with Dragonfly has been remarkable. Working together, the teams have made rapid progress to develop this first TriNKET in record time."

"AbbVie is a global leader in treating immune-mediated diseases" said Bill Haney, co-founder and chief executive officer of Dragonfly, "they are a terrific partner and this opt-in, so soon after launching our collaboration, is a great vote of confidence. We look forward to continued success and rapid progress with the AbbVie team to advance new treatment options for patients."

The opt-in grants AbbVie exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize products directed to this first specific target, developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET™ technology platform. Dragonfly will receive an opt-in payment, as well as potential future development milestone payments and royalties from the sales of any commercialized candidates.

About DragonflyDragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

For more information visit: www.dragonflytx.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:Anne Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN43871 en-US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza multi-target collaboration launched year ago Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces target
Vedi anche
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza