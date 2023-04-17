Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:32 Elezioni Comunali, ballottaggio a Udine: affluenza al 44%

16:12 Design, Iannelli (Philip Morris Italia): "Iqos brand sempre al passo coi tempi"

15:53 Usa, Trump: "Senza di me i repubblicani si sarebbero estinti"

15:37 "A Bakhmut uccisi bambini e prigionieri", la confessione degli ex Wagner

15:31 Inaugurata a Milano 'Metropolis', l’installazione immersiva di Fabio Novembre per Iqos

15:26 Gb, premier Sunak sotto inchiesta per sospetto conflitto di interessi

14:58 Eurovision 2023, Mahmood ospite nella serata finale

14:33 Juve e Allegri, il tweet di Lapo Elkann infiamma il tifo bianconero

14:06 Migranti, Mattarella: "Ue superi regole che sono ormai preistoria"

14:05 Usa, orrore in Georgia: afroamericano muore in cella divorato dalle cimici

13:25 The Ferragnez', la seconda serie su Prime dal 18 maggio

13:21 Design, Luti (Kartell): "Riciclabilità e riciclato punti focali per l’azienda"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces the Publication of Preclinical Data Supporting DF6002, its Extended Half-life IL-12 Cytokine, as A Promising Treatment for Cancer

17 aprile 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The publication titled "An optimized IL-12-Fc expands its therapeutic window, achieving strong activity against mouse tumors at tolerable drug doses" was published on April 13th in Cell Press's Med.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced the April 13th publication of preclinical data in Cell Press's Med supporting DF6002 as a promising treatment option for cancer patients. DF6002 is Dragonfly's novel half-life extended interleukin-12 (IL-12) cytokine immunotherapy, currently in Phase 1 clinical development with dose escalation progressing successfully in patients as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab, in the U.S. and in Europe.

Systemic IL-12 cytokine therapy was historically associated with severe toxicities due to its narrow therapeutic index. Dragonfly's preclinical data demonstrates that DF6002 is well tolerated when administered systemically and results in potent anti-tumor responses in multiple preclinical models as monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. Dragonfly's novel DF6002 IL-12 is designed for half-life extension which alters IL-12's pharmacodynamic response profile and expands its therapeutic index. "We are excited about these findings, which provide compelling evidence supporting our ongoing Phase I clinical trial, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of DF6002 in patients with advanced solid tumors," said Joseph Eid, MD, Dragonfly's President of Research and Development. "Given the encouraging profile we have seen both in preclinical models and in the clinic to date, we are accelerating DF6002's development across a range of indications and combinations."

About DF6002DF6002, Dragonfly's extended half-life IL-12 cytokine, is an investigational immunotherapy being evaluated alone and in combination with nivolumab in participants with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors (NCT04423029). DF6002 is a monovalent IL-12 immunoglobulin Fc fusion protein proposed to achieve strong anti-tumor efficacy by establishing an inflammatory tumor microenvironment necessary for productive anti-tumor responses. DF6002 has the potential to stimulate effective anti-tumor immunity in patients who are not eligible or not adequately responding to current therapies. DF6002 is the most advanced in a pipeline of cytokines that Dragonfly is developing to address the high unmet need in patients with advanced cancer.

About DragonflyDragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies that use its novel bispecific antibody technology to harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. In addition to its wholly-owned clinical assets and multiple assets in the clinic with partners, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly-owned preclinical candidates developed using its proprietary platforms as well as productive collaborations with Merck, AbbVie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas. 

For more information visit: www.dragonflytx.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc./ https://twitter.com/dragonflytx 

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:Anne Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dragonfly-therapeutics-announces-the-publication-of-preclinical-data-supporting-df6002-its-extended-half-life-il-12-cytokine-as-a-promising-treatment-for-cancer-301798388.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia An optimized IL 12 Fc Alleanza Nazionale as a Promising Treatment activity against mouse
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
News to go
Migranti, 600 soccorsi in acque maltesi: sbarchi a Catania e Augusta
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica dopo la 30esima giornata
News to go
Catania, due tonnellate di cocaina sequestrate in mare
News to go
Migranti, sindaci Pd contro abolizione protezione speciale
News to go
Strage di Erba, pg Milano: "Olindo e Rosa sono innocenti, riaprire il caso"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: danni per milioni di euro nelle campagne
News to go
Roma-Feyenord, preoccupa l'arrivo degli ultrà olandesi
News to go
Pasqua Ortodossa, non si ferma guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Sudan, ancora scontri esercito e paramilitari
Caso Orlandi, papa Francesco: "Su San Giovanni Paolo II illazioni offensive e infondate"
News to go
Bonus Trasporti 2023, domande al via da lunedì 17 aprile
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza