Draper University Launches Business Competition to Accelerate New Talent

Free online course provides opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch investors

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Draper University along with global online learning platform edX.org announced the launch of "Be the Startup Hero: Draper University Business Plan Competition."

"The world needs more heroes right now and we are bringing the top experts and operators in Silicon Valley to train them through our online program," said Tim Draper, Founder of Draper University. "We'll be choosing winners from this online program on a rolling basis for a full scholarship to our residential program 'Hero Training' in San Mateo this summer and will also be investing in the top companies through this partnership."

The free two-week course encompasses a wide range of timely, relevant topics that entrepreneurs must master to build and scale their companies. Unlike traditional courses, this program is designed to help entrepreneurs think through every aspect of their business plan and pitch it to actual investors. At the end of the course, Draper University will select the top companies and offer scholarships for them to participate in its on-site pre-accelerator in Silicon Valley.

Anant Agarwal, edX CEO and founder, said: "Everything we do at edX is powered by a global network of partners who believe in the transformative power of education. edX and Draper University are committed to empowering people to unlock their potential and use their ideas to change the world. I'm thrilled that their Be the Startup Hero course and competition has the opportunity to reach our 37 million learners and potentially inspire the mind behind the next world-changing idea."

The program is taught by actual founders and operators including Marc Benioff, Founder and CEO -Salesforce; Justin Kan, Founder – Twitch and General Partner - Goat Capital; Leah Busque, Founder – TaskRabbit and General Partner - Fuel Capital; and Phin Libin, Founder – Evernote and Founder and CEO, mmhmm. The program has three start dates, beginning on May 5, July 12, and September 27 and registration is open now. Click here to enroll today.

About Draper UniversityDraper University is on a mission to inspire people and accelerate ideas by igniting the entrepreneurial spirit globally. Founded by venture capitalist Tim Draper, the university brings founders, operators and venture capital all under one umbrella. Draper University alumni are spread across 84 countries and have raised over $350M in venture funding.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484686/Draper_University_Logo.jpg