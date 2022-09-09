Dreame Launches the Multipurpose H12 Wet and Dry Vacuum to Clean All Types of Stains on Complex Hard Floors

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading technology company specializing in high-end cleaning appliances, is set to launch the multipurpose H12 Wet and Dry Vacuum ("H12"). The intelligent H12 offers multiple cleaning solutions for all types of stains on complex hard floors, especially edge-cleaning — an exclusive cutting-edge feature of this model.

"We have realized that there are numerous complex cleaning problems for kitchens, bathrooms and other spaces in the domestic environment. Due to the thickness of the roller frame and roller brush, most current vacuums on the market fail to clean in the corners where liquid and solid stains might get mixed. Meanwhile, the repeated entanglement of the roller brush during the cleaning process has led to many frustrated consumers," said product manager of Dreame Technology. "With this in mind, we have launched the H12 wet and dry vacuum to solve these problems and enhance the living quality of our customers."

The H12 utilizes Dreame's innovative technology and expertise in deep cleaning to provide the ultimate cleaning solution for stubborn stains in kitchens, bathrooms and dining rooms. The one-touch, self-cleaning function enables customers to avoid manually cleaning the roller, which stays clean before every task. The one-wipe-for-all cleaning setting adopts smart mess detection function that optimizes power and cleaning efficiency with automatically adjusted suction after detecting and identifying dirt level.

Its single welt roller brush design allows the H12 to clean along baseboards, appliances and hard-to-reach corners at a distance of 5 mm - significantly outperforming similar models in the market by approximately 5 to 10 mm. An optimized air duct design gives the H12 greater suction, and its high-speed brushless motor can rapidly increase speeds by up to 9,300 rpm, making sucking up dirt effortless. The H12's long battery life of 35 minutes and large 900 ml water tank means less time is spent recharging and refilling between uses. The H12's rollers also benefit from a novel teeth structured design that allows the rollers to scrape dirt and hair stuck on the brush in real-time to prevent tangling.

To provide a better user experience, the H12 also has an innovative LED display which exhibits real-time cleaning status of the vacuum including dirt level, power and water levels, as well as tube blockage alerts, among others. Intelligent voice prompts are also available with the H12, offering helpful reminders in more than 8 different languages that provide clear and accurate guidance and ensure a superior cleaning performance.

The H12 Wet and Dry Vacuum will be launched in Europe starting from September 14.

