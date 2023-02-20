Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:12
comunicato stampa

Dreame Marches into the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg with a Powerful Portfolio

20 febbraio 2023 | 10.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, a leading consumer technology brand, recently expanded its business to the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, and is now available for purchase on multiple local retailer platforms with great sales promotions for all customers.

Dreame is a consumer technology brand that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Its product lines include robotic vacuums, wet-and-dry vacuums, cordless vacuums, and personal care products. Dreame currently is well-equipped, capable of mass producing 180,000 RPM high-speed motors and exploring the technology of 200,000 RPM high-speed motors.

Ever since its founding in 2017, Dreame has gained enormous popularity worldwide with the sleek design, powerful performance, and overall great quality of its products. During Black Friday in 2022, Dreame's L10s Ultra was ranked 1st in the robotic vacuum category on Amazon Germany.

Now, fueled by its thriving business in other regions of Europe, Dreame is marching into the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Partnered up with local retailers Ochama, Bol, Art&Craft, and Robostofzuigers, Dreame launched multiple collections, including two of its hero products in the robotic vacuum category — L10s Ultra and D10 Plus.

The key features of L10s Ultra include:

And the key features of D10 Plus include:

In addition to the robotic vacuums, Dreame also has wet-and-dry vacuums and cordless vacuums, such as H12 Pro and T30, available for purchase, providing consumers with a wide variety of options to choose from.

Starting Feb. 20th, Dreame will have its first sales promotion in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Customers will be offered great deals with discounts up to 13%.

For more sales information, please visit the official website of Ochama, Bol, Art&Craft, Robostofzuigers and search "Dreame" in the search box. Also, to learn more about Dreame, please visit Dreame's Facebook, Instagram, or official website.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or visit our official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005681/Dreame.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-marches-into-the-netherlands-belgium-and-luxembourg-with-a-powerful-portfolio-301750602.html

in Evidenza