Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:30
comunicato stampa

Dreame Premieres Their Powerful R-Series Stick Vacs in Southwest Europe

28 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BERLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing technology company and leading manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, announced the launch of their powerful R-series of stick vacuums in Southwest Europe. Equipped with Dreame's powerful suction technology and creative front-mounted lights, the R20, R10 Pro, and R10 all make it easy to thoroughly clean hard carpets, rugs, and hard floors. R20 leads the series with a myriad of updated features, including innovative blue lights that illuminate hidden dust, an impressive 190AW suction, a 90-min max runtime, and more. R-series is available for purchase in Germany, France, Italy and Spain on Jun. 28th, starting from 229 Euros.

Dreame R20 boasts the most impressive and versatile performance of the 3 vacuums in Dreame's R-series. R20's advanced brushless motor delivers 190AW of powerful suction, more than enough to thoroughly remove hair, dirt, and other debris from carpet and hard floors alike. With the addition of front-mounted blue lights that are more efficient in reflecting at wider angles, R20 makes normally unnoticeable dust highly visible, making it a prime choice for anyone looking to clean their home in detail with minimum effort. For those looking for high performance on a budget, the R10 and R10 Pro deliver high-powered suction of 120AW and 150AW, respectively. Both are also equipped with front mounted white LEDs to make it easier to clean in dim spaces and under furniture.

With advanced dirt detection, R20 identifies dust concentration and adjusts suction power accordingly. This advanced technology boosts power in tough-to-clean spaces as well as on thicker carpet to help ensure floors are refreshingly clean. Meanwhile, cleaning status is displayed in real-time on a brightly illuminated interface, allowing users to see the cleaning mode, status, and remaining battery at a glance. With these intelligent features, R20 makes thoroughly cleaning floors simple and intuitive.

Each product in the R-series is an excellent choice for users that hope to clean their entire home in one go, thanks to high-capacity battery packs that deliver long cleaning times. R10 and R10 Pro deliver a maximum 60–65 minutes of continuous cleaning. The R20 provides even better performance with up to 90 minutes of non-stop usage. This long runtime makes it easy to clean multiple rooms in one cleaning session.

Furthermore, a versatile main brush with anti-tangle design clears dirt and debris from floors while helping to prevent hair from getting tangled around the brush. This ensures users can enjoy adaptable cleaning on carpets and rugs of varying thickness, as well as clean hard floors with ease without having to swap out the brush head.

Finally, all of the vacuums in Dreame's R-series incorporate multi-layer dust filtration to trap dust and keep it from being released into the air. This, in combination with the one-press dust cup emptying design, help ensures that dust is thoroughly removed from your floors, kept out of the air, and not accidentally spilled.

For this series, R10 retails for 229 Euros and R10 Pro retails for 299 Euros, while R20 retails for 399 Euros. Meanwhile, R-series can be purchased on Dreame's official Amazon stores in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Furthermore, R10 and R20 are also available on MediaMarkt, Saturn and Otto for customers in Germany and Boulanger for customers in France.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142724/Dreame_Technology.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-premieres-their-powerful-r-series-stick-vacs-in-southwest-europe-301865419.html

in Evidenza