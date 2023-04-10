Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 22:10
comunicato stampa

Dreame Technology Adds Hair Glory, A Smart, Compact New Hair Dryer, to the Line-up.

10 aprile 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their success in robotic vacuums, wet-and-dry vacuums and cordless vacuums, Dreame Technology is launching Hair Glory, a revolutionary new hair dryer, in Southwest Europe — expanding its current product roster to include personal care products. With powerful airflow, advanced negative ion tech, a compact build and precise temperature control, Hair Glory makes drying customers' hair a quick, efficient and pleasant experience.

Hair Glory will be available for purchase on Amazon in Germany and France from April 10th; and Italy and Spain from April 12th.

Dries in 2 minutes

Bring back your hair's glory days with this stylish and functional hair dryer, featuring a 110,000RPM high-speed motor, issuing 70m/s of Airflow speed and ample 55m³/h Air Volume allowing customers to dry shoulder-length hair in just around 2 minutes.

Lightweight and compact for convenience

Weighing just around 350g, Hair Glory brings great comfort and minimises fatigue for a glorious drying experience. An 82mm compact main cylinder means it can be packed away comfortably for weekend getaways.

Packed with negative ions for a seamless drying experience

Packed with over 300,000,000 anions per cubic centimetre, Hair Glory helps close hair cuticles, locks in moisture, and adds volume to your hair, so you're left with less of those annoying tangles that take forever to tame.

Choose how you dry your hair

With 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds, customers can now dry their hair their way. Switch to cool air for those hot summer days on the beach. Or make it quick with a heat blast. Use the hot/cold cycle for curling or fluffing. Or leave it at a modest 57°C for consistent warm air.

Even, consistent heat distribution

Worried about inconsistent and uneven heating? Don't be. Hair Glory combines an NTC thermistor with advanced microprocessors to keep track of the temperature, checking 100 times per second — no more split ends or damaged hair. Also, it protects your hairdryer from overheating — a typical cause of malfunction in other models.

Purchase Information

For purchase on Amazon, Customers can get hold of Hair Glory from any one of these stores:

Dreame Germany store Dreame France store Dreame Italy store Dreame Spain store

Also, in terms of retail:

If customers are based in Germany, they can also purchase Hair Glory from MediaMarkt, Saturn and Otto. And if customers are based in Spain, they can also purchase Hair Glory from Miro, Maltec, and Ontitec in mid to late April.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049742/Dreame_Technology_Adds_Hair_Glory__A_Smart__Compact_New_Hair_Dryer__to_the_Line_up.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-technology-adds-hair-glory-a-smart-compact-new-hair-dryer-to-the-line-up-301792409.html

in Evidenza