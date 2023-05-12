Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:07
Dreame Technology announces Family Day in Southwest Europe - with giveaways

12 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its vision to empower lives through technology, Dreame is launching its flagship event Family Day 2023 to celebrate the spirit of family - with giveaways in Germany, France, Spain and the Benelux countries.

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a leading innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the world's No.1 motor technology that offers highest RPM. With spring cleaning season in full swing, you can be in for a chance to win some of Dreame's bestselling smart-cleaning products, including Amazon favourite, the L10s Ultra.

The L10s Ultra in the spotlight

The brand-new hands-free cleaning bot from Dreame is making waves across the globe, from Southwest Europe to Canada. Just as a reminder, with the L10s Ultra, you're getting:

-  An all-round cleaning experience with 5300Pa of suction power;-  Automatic carpet detection function that navigates around carpets without needing any manual assistance, so you won't need to pick it up every time it hits a carpet;-  Generous 2.5-litre water tank for clean water for a longer-lasting clean;-  Self-cleaning function so you don't have to worry about cleaning it all the time.

Who knows, this may be one of the products making its way to your mailbox in celebration of Family Day 2023!

How to enter - Germany

landing page

Feel free to repost with the hashtag #DreameFamily and tag our official Instagram account to share the fun with other families.

After all, the more people who can ease the burden of cleaning, the more time we'll all have to cherish key moments, spending less time scrubbing grime off floors and more in the living room reminiscing about the good old days.

How to enter - the remaining countries in Southwest Europe

Head on over to the official Instagram accounts for your respective country and look out for the announcement post with further instructions.

France Spain Italy The Netherlands

Don't miss out - keep checking back and don't forget to spread the joy of household convenience with your family and friends! Everybody needs smart cleaning to stop the agony of daily cleaning.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074856/img.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-technology-announces-family-day-in-southwest-europe---with-giveaways-301822976.html

in Evidenza