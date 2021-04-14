Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 16:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Sputnik, "nessun caso di rare trombosi dopo vaccino"

16:35 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson sospeso anche in Svezia

16:10 Covid Abruzzo, oggi 264 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

16:06 Covid, Mcc-Svimez: "Forti criticità finanziarie per Pmi che hanno chiesto Fondo Garanzia"

16:03 Covid Puglia, oggi 1.488 contagi e 39 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

16:02 Covid Puglia, dati su contagi e ricoveri: il bollettino di oggi

16:01 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson sospeso in Usa, Ema: "Benefici superano rischi"

15:56 Covid, Mcc-Svimez: "Con misure sostegno aumentato e non interrotto credito a imprese"

15:54 Covid, Mcc-Svimez: "Da pandemia effetti devastanti su imprese, utili in calo di oltre 70%"

15:54 Bernie Madoff morto in carcere, 're della truffa' aveva 82 anni

15:53 Copasir, Urso scrive a Casellati: "Rimetto mio mandato"

15:52 Covid, lo studio: anticorpi dei guariti attivi ancora dopo 11 mesi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Dreame Technology Awarded as the Fastest Growing Brand by AliExpress

14 aprile 2021 | 16.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, the leading innovative company in smart home cleaning appliances, has been awarded as the Fastest Growing Brand of 2020 at 2021 AliExpress Merchant Annual Summit. By virtue of their outstanding product quality and intelligent user experiences in home cleaning, Dreame cordless stick vacuum T20, V11, V10 have been ranked as the top sellers on AliExpress.

Dreame Technology：Award Winner of the Fastest Growing Brand of 2020 on AliExpress

Since joining AliExpress in 2018, Dreame Technology has expanded its worldwide market rapidly, covering key countries such as the US, France, Poland, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Holland, Korea and Japan. Starting from 2020, sales volume of Dreame cordless stick vacuum has achieved the TOP 1 in AliExpress French market and successfully become one of the best new brands in Europe. When the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global economy in 2020, Dreame still performed well among AliExpress global market with more than $14 million of sales value, 4 times higher than the previous year. During the 2020 AliExpress Black Friday, Dreame official store ranked the highest sales value within the home cleaning appliance category.

Dreame Technology always attaches great importance on product innovation and user experience. Through in-depth market research and analysis, Dreame's R&D team realizes that robot vacuum users have strong demand for advanced obstacle avoidance. Under such circumstance, Dreame Technology is going to launch its new product Dreame Bot L10 Pro robot vacuum and mop to provide smart home cleaning solutions on AliExpress platform in May.

The innovative HIGH PRECISION 3D obstacle avoidance system adopted by Dreame Bot L10 Pro can scan the surroundings in real time, help the machine recognize and avoid obstacles quickly and accurately. The dual-laser LiDAR technology and the new SLAM (Simultaneous localization and mapping) algorithm enables L10 Pro to reconstruct 3D mapping and optimize the cleaning route and avoid bumping.

"We're honored to receive the Fastest Growing Brand Award by AliExpress. It motivates us to make breakthroughs and put users on top of our mind. Dreame Technology aims to develop the world-class products in smart home cleaning appliances," said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology. 

Both empowered with groundbreaking 150K RPM high-speed motors to ensure powerful and deep cleaning, Dreame cordless stick vacuum T30 and V12 can generate up to 185AW and 190AW suction power separately. This unparalleled power means Dreame cordless stick vacuum T30 and V12 can remove deep-seated dust and debris more thoroughly than any other cleaners in the market.

Dreame Technology is expected to introduce Dreame Bot L10 Pro, Dreame cordless vacuum cleaner V12 and T30 on Amazon and AliExpress in May and June this year.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower life through technology.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487673/1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ranked as Dreame Technology Awarded as as smart home cleaning appliances
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza