Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:40 Ora legale 2023, ecco quando cambia

17:35 Ucraina, Tajani: "Munizioni da Italia? Nel caso informeremo Copasir"

17:24 Ucraina, Borrell: "Ue darà un milione di munizioni a Kiev, accordo storico"

17:11 Sondaggi politici: FdI sempre primo ma in calo, rimonta Pd

17:10 Federico Moccia replica a critiche su laurea: "Nessun paragone con Jack London"

16:41 Liberati operatore umanitario Usa e giornalista francese rapiti in Niger e Mali

16:39 FdI contro Lucia Annunziata: "Servizio pubblico volti pagina"

16:38 YouTube oscura canale della Fondazione Einaudi, presidente: "Fatto grave"

16:31 Sofia Sacchitelli è morta, Bassetti: "Buon viaggio Dottoressa"

16:13 Usa, sparatoria in campus liceo Texas: feriti due studenti

15:41 Ambiente, inizia a popolarsi l'isolotto fatto di gusci di cozze nel Golfo di Oristano

15:41 Derby Lazio-Roma, Lotito e la lite con "l'ospite" Mourinho

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dreame Technology New Hair Dryer, Hair Glory, Available in Germany on MediaMarkt and Otto

20 marzo 2023 | 11.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success in robotic vacuums, cordless vacuums and wet-and-dry vacuums, Dreame Technology has announced that Hair Glory, a revolutionary new hair dryer, is available for purchase in Germany — expanding its current product roster to include personal care products.

With powerful airflow, advanced negative ion tech, a compact build and precise temperature control, Hair Glory makes drying hair a quick, efficient and painless experience. Hair Glory will be available for purchase in Germany on MediaMarkt and Otto from March 20th, and it will also be available on Amazon later in the year.

Dries in 2 minutes

Bring back hair's glory days with this stylish and functional hair dryer, featuring a 110,000RPM high-speed motor, issuing 70m/s of Airflow speed and ample 55m³/h Air Volume allowing users to dry shoulder-length hair in around 2 minutes.

Lightweight and compact for convenience

Weighing just around 350g, Hair Glory brings great comfort and minimizes fatigue for a glorious drying experience. An 82mm compact main cylinder means it can be packed away comfortably for weekend getaways.

Packed with negative ions for a seamless drying experience

Packed with over 300,000,000 anions per cubic centimetre, Hair Glory helps close hair cuticles, locks in moisture, and adds volume to hair, so users are never left with those annoying tangles that take forever to tame.

Choose how to dry hair

With 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds, users can now dry hair in his or her way. Switch to cool air for those hot summer days on the beach. Or make it quick with a heat blast. Use the hot/cold cycle for curling or fluffing. Or leave it at a modest 57°C for consistent warm air.

Even, consistent heat distribution

Worried about inconsistent and uneven heating? Don't be. Hair Glory combines an NTC thermistor with advanced microprocessors to keep track of the temperature, checking 100 times per second — no more split ends or damaged hair. Also, it protects hairdryer from overheating — a typical cause of malfunction in other models.

Where to buy

Get hold of Hair Glory on MediaMarkt and Otto from March 20, and it will also be available on Amazon later in the year. To learn more about Dreame Technology, please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035974/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-technology-new-hair-dryer-hair-glory-available-in-germany-on-mediamarkt-and-otto-301775944.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza product roster roster Germania computer
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Xi: "Noi sempre pronti a negoziati"
News to go
Turismo, Santanchè: "Destagionalizzare offerta puntando su borghi"
News to go
Covid Italia, Gimbe interrompe report settimanale
News to go
Vent’anni fa l’invasione Usa dell’Iraq
News to go
Droga, blitz tra Maddaloni, Santa Maria a Vico e Caserta: 6 indagati
News to go
Mosca, attesa per incontro Putin-Xi
News to go
Ubs acquista Credit Suisse
News to go
Serie A, il Napoli vede lo scudetto
News to go
La "visita di lavoro" di Putin a Mariupol
News to go
Inflazione, Unimpresa: 7 famiglie su 10 al discount per risparmiare
News to go
Trump: "Martedì mi arrestano. Scendiamo in piazza"
News to go
Festa papà, Papa: "San Giuseppe sia il loro modello"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza