Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:26 Oristano, scende dall'auto sulla statale 131: travolto e ucciso

13:22 In Italia primo esoscheletro robot per bimbi

13:10 Manovra, Bonomi: "Su cuneo taglio choc di 5 punti, servono 16 miliardi"

12:55 Black Friday, per gli italiani budget cala a 251 euro

12:53 Superbonus 110, anche Poste ferma le nuove pratiche

12:51 Ucraina, Kiev: uccisi 710 soldati Russia in 24 ore

12:48 Ascolti tv, 'Tutto per mio figlio' vince il prime time

12:18 Rischio listeria nella mortadella, richiamati diversi lotti

12:09 Ucraina, Russia: "Non stiamo negoziando con Usa, aperti a colloqui con Kiev"

11:58 Bono era Fincantieri, una fusione totale tra uomo e impresa

11:47 Covid, competizione fra Cerberus e Centaurus può causare nuove ondate: lo studio

11:39 San Casciano dei Bagni, ritrovate oltre 20 statue di bronzo: "Scoperta più importante da Riace"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dreame Technology redefines AI-powered cleaning

08 novembre 2022 | 12.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, will release its newest AI-powered robot vacuum, DreameBot D10s Pro in November. DreameBot D10s Pro makes intelligent automated cleaning a reality thanks to AI-powered obstacle recognition, advanced LDS mapping, and a powerful 5,000Pa suction.

D10s Pro applies a massive 5,000Pa suction and versatile bristleless rubber brush — which digs deep into carpets to shake up underlying dust, grabs dirt off of hard floors, and prevents hair tangling — to give your home a comprehensive clean. These features make the D10s Pro perfect for families with pets.

Although D10s Pro is a robot vacuum without a base station, it is equipped with an advanced AI and LDS obstacle avoidance — powerful tech that is often seen in high-end products. With this technology, D10s Pro offers a truly hands-off approach to cleaning. AI accurately identifies and avoids obstacles, identifies rooms to recommend cleaning strategies, and rapidly constructs maps of your home to deliver effective, efficient cleaning that doesn't miss a spot.

D10s Pro recognizes and avoids household obstacles in a smart way. The lasers detect the shape and distance of the object and the RGB camera captures the environment to help the AI recognize different household obstacles, such as power cords, toys, etc. As a result, D10s Pro reacts to different types of obstacles with tailored avoidance strategies — determining factors like how close the robot should get to an obstacle to avoid getting in trouble.

With the Dreamehome app, you can activate the remote video supervision function and get a robot's-eye view of your home to check up on your home, your pets, or even your children from wherever you may be.

DreameBot D10s Pro has a 5,200mAh battery that delivers up to 280mins of continuous cleaning. When power runs low, your robot automatically returns to recharge and then picks up cleaning from right where it left off to ensure your whole home is cleaned.

With D10s Pro, Dreame Technology is making a bold move to make AI-powered automatic cleaning more convenient and accessible to all.

D10s Pro will be available on MSD in early November. 

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941063/Dreame_Technology_redefines_AI_powered_cleaning.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-technology-redefines-ai-powered-cleaning-301671469.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza smart home appliances newest AI powered robot vacuum will release its release
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Biden: "Democrazia è in pericolo, è il momento di difenderla"
News to go
Migranti, le ultime news dall'Italia
News to go
Casale Monferrato, sequestrato Castello di Pomato
News to go
Iran, 227 parlamentari: "Pena di morte per chi partecipa alle proteste"
News to go
Ecosistema Urbano, Bolzano nuova regina green
News to go
Migranti, Nordio: "Selezionati da scafisti che li portano"
News to go
Pescara, sequestrato un milione di prodotti contraffatti
News to go
Ucraina, appello di al-Sisi a leader mondiali per fine guerra
News to go
Europa League, il quadro dei playoff
News to go
Migranti, sbarco Humanity: oggi il ricorso dell'Ong al Tar
News to go
Serie A, i risultati della 13esima giornata
News to go
Italia-Israele, Meloni vede Herzog
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza