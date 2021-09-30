Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:37
comunicato stampa

Dreame Technology to Launch the Wet and Dry Vacuum that Simplifies Hard Floor Cleaning

30 settembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading brand in smart home cleaning appliances, is launching its groundbreaking H11 product series with the Dreame Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 and H11 Max this October 11th.

The cutting-edge Dreame H11 series vacuums are designed to wipe out dry dirt and wet messes on virtually any type of hard flooring. From dirt, to muddy footprints, dried-on grime, and sloppy food spills, the Dreame Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 and H11 Max can handle it all.

Both vacuums utilize an innovative two-tank design. While in operation, fresh water and cleaning solution are continuously sprayed on the roller brush from the large 900ml clean water tank. At the same time an internal dirt separation system immediately removes dirt and water from the brush and deposits it into the 500mldirt water tank, ensuring the roller brush stays clean while cleaning floors.

But not only is the roller brush automatically rinsed and scraped clean while the vacuum is in operation, there is also a one-press self-cleaningmode available to deep-clean it. Simply return the vacuum to the charging base and press the button to thoroughly clean the roller brush, so you don't have to dirty your hands with manual cleaning.

Intelligence and convenience are also a major focus of the Dreame H11 series wet and dry vacuum. An intuitive LED screen display and intelligent voice prompts provide clear and accurate guidance to ensure superior cleaning performance. In order to deliver the best user experience, both vacuums are equipped with high maneuverability, a lightweight build, and assisted pushing power to glide across the floor with minimum effort.

However, H11 Max provides a few extra features. These include a longer runtime (a maximum of 36 minutes) to clean up to 200㎡ in a single charge, an advanced dirt sensor, automatic suction power adjustment according to dirt concentration, and a brushless motor for better performance and longevity.

"The Dreame Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 series is a game-changer, delivering a new and smart cleaning method that integrates suction, mopping and washing into one single step, simplifying the process of cleaning hard floors." said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

The H11 and H11 Max will be available for purchase with a campaign on AliExpress running from 9:00 a.m.October 11th to 8:59 a.m.October 18th (CEST). H11 is available in white and will be on sale for $269 (original price: $429). H11 Max is available in black and will be on sale for $369 (original price: $579).

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639702/Dreame_H11_H11_Max_Wet_Dry_Vacuums_One_pass_All.jpg

 

