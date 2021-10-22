Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:00 Covid oggi Campania, 450 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 22 ottobre

16:49 Processo Open Arms, Salvini: "Viene anche Richard Gere, speriamo non diventi Festival Cinema"

16:47 Caso Yara, legale Bossetti: "Ora scrive poesie e ha vinto premio letterario"

16:42 Covid oggi Lazio, 408 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 22 ottobre

16:38 Ricciardi: "Richiamo vaccino covid nel 2022 e green pass per vaccinati"

16:33 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Pfizer efficace al 90,7%: verso responso Fda

16:19 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson seconda dose, ok esperti Usa per over 18

16:11 Scuola, sciopero studenti contro doppia fascia oraria a Viterbo: "Vogliamo avere il tempo"

16:06 Viviana Parisi, scontro tra la Procura e la famiglia

16:04 Attacco hacker alla Siae, 1,95 gigabyte dati su dark web, chiesto riscatto ad artisti: "Pagate"

16:00 "Rivoluzione Draghi", Le Figaro dedica tre pagine all'Italia

15:51 Benetton, l'editore Marra ricorda Gilberto: "Suo stile resiste, si può essere grandi ma misurati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dreame Technology to Release a Premium Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop

22 ottobre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading brand in smart home cleaning appliances, is releasing its anticipated W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop on December 5th.

Traditional robot vacuums have difficulty in dealing with wet or dried-on messes from hard floors. Picking up dust and debris from floors and carpets, and mopping up grime or spills from hard floors would require different cleaning methods from separate robots, resulting in the need for a robot vacuum for vacuuming and a robot mop for mopping.

Moreover, cleaning the mops and drying them are considerable issues with many mopping robots. Disassembly, scrubbing, wringing out, and air-drying require considerable amounts of time and labor. Air-drying mops is of particular concern, as moist cloth is a breeding ground for bacteria and easily mildews.

With 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping functions in addition to multiple cleaning modes for both carpets and hard floors, the Dreame W10 easily handles wet messes, dry dirt, grime, and dried on stains. Additionally, as soon as cleaning is finished, the mops are automatically washed, scrubbed, and dried with hot air to ensure they are clean and fresh for the next cleaning session.

Dreame W10 also provides several impressive features. Two separate 4L water tanks — one for clean water and one for dirty water — to ensure longer cleaning sessions without the need for manual intervention. With the quick-cleaning process, to rinse and scrub dirty mops pads in the middle of a cleaning session, floors are always being mopped with clean water.

W10 also updates a map of its surroundings 12x faster than previously possible thanks to an upgraded LiDAR-based SLAM navigation system. It maps rooms even in the dark, creates systematic cleaning paths, and can store up to 3 different floor plans. A high-capacity battery delivers power to clean up to 300m² (3,229ft²) on a single charge.

"The W10 addresses what we believe to be some of the biggest issues with cleaning robots. With the W10 combining vacuuming, mopping, and self-cleaning, we've done just that. In particular, the automatic mop washing and drying really set W10 apart by eliminating many health hazards and the need for manual cleaning." said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

The Dreame W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop will be available on Amazon in the US on December 5th. Further details are coming soon.

AliExpress 11.11 Sales Event

Dreame also announced the sales event on November 11th and 12th to celebrate the 11.11 shopping festival. Products include cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and robot vacuums which will be available on AliExpress.

Featured vacuum cleaners include the Dreame V9, V10, T10, T20, and T30. The versatile stick vacuums all have powerful suction, multi-layer filtering, long runtimes, and multiple attachments and will be on sale for more than 45% off.

The new H-Series wet and dry vacuums will also be included. The H11 and H11 Max both feature a 900ml clean water tank, a 500ml dirt water tank, a one-press self-cleaning mode, an intuitive LED screen, and intelligent voice prompts. However, H11 Max also provides a longer runtime, advanced dirt sensor, and automatic suction power adjustment. Both will be on sale for more than 30% off.

Dreame's most popular robot vacuums L10 Pro and Z10 Pro will also be discounted. Both robots have 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function, and are equipped with 4,000Pa suction, LiDAR navigation, suction boost on carpet, and anti-tangle brushes. Z10 Pro additionally has an auto-empty feature to automatically empty dirt and dust into a 4L bag within the docking station. Both robot vacuums will be on sale for 40–45% off.

The campaign is exclusive to AliExpress and will only be run on November 11th and 12th.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on  Facebook,  Instagram, and  Twitter. For more information, please visit:  https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667647/Dreame_Technology_release_a_premium_self_cleaning_robot_vacuum_mop.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667648/Dreame_11_11_sales_event_AliExpress.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro smart home cleaning appliances its anticipated scopa di filacce mop
Vedi anche
News to go
Picasso, asta speciale da Sotheby's
News to go
Ruby Ter, Silvio Berlusconi assolto a Siena
News to go
Blitz anticamorra a Napoli, 40 misure cautelari
X Factor 2021, gIANMARIA conquista Emma con 'Mio fratello è figlio unico'
X Factor 2021, Erio emoziona Manuel Agnelli
News to go
Covid, Rt e incidenza in lieve aumento: monitoraggio Iss
News to go
Tragedia sul set di 'Rust', Alec Baldwin spara e uccide direttrice fotografia
News to go
Modena, Nas sequestra 20 tonnellate di carne
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms: "Pandemia avanti per tutto il 2022"
News to go
Password vecchia e condivisa con gli amici, lo studio su giovani e web
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Taxi in sciopero il 22 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza