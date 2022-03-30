Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Dreame's Robot Vacuum Wins 2022 Red Dot Design Award in Product Design for Third Year Running

30 marzo 2022 | 18.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading company in smart home cleaning appliances, has been awarded a 2022 Red Dot Design Award, with its Dreame Bot Z10 Pro Vacuum and Mop earning a distinction in the Product Design category thanks to the brand's unrelenting focus on innovation. This is the third consecutive year that the prestigious Red Dot Design Awards have recognized Dreame Technology.

Victorious in the Product Design category, the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro is a breakthrough in the robot vacuum sector. Delivering a seamless cleaning experience that is both intelligent and convenient, it brings together innovative design and powerful functions. The Dreame Bot Z10 Pro boasts a large 4L dust collection bag, and automatically returns to the auto-empty base to empty the dust tank after every floor cleaning. The innovative design of the double air ducts also ensures that dust is disposed of more effectively and uniformly. Meanwhile, its supercharged 4000Pa suction ensures more thorough, effortless cleaning of the most stubborn dust, as well as vacuum and mopping in one go. Coupled with LDS LIDAR navigation and high precision 3D technology, the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro also assures full-coverage cleaning thanks to customized map operations and voice control through the smart speaker. Meanwhile, the 5200mAh large battery allows users to get more cleaning done on one charge.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Red Dot Design Award again this year, and consider this a massive recognition of our product design strategy," said Hao Yu, founder and CEO of Dreame Technology.  "Our goal is to keep enhancing and improving core functions of our product. Meanwhile, we are also aiming to upgrade our products with better designing ideas, which changes the way how global consumers see traditional home cleaning appliances - not just great cleaning products, but fine pieces of arts and decorations by their appearances"

In late 2021, Dreame Technology also successfully launched the Dreame Bot W10 Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop — its newest robot vacuum design — in Europe, North America, and China. The product was an instant hit, even reaching number one on Amazon "New Release" lists in the German, French, Italian, and Spanish markets. The Dreame Bot W10 has also received high ratings and positive reviews from wide-ranging media such as TechRadar, ZDNet, and specialist vacuum website Best Cordless Vacuum Guide, who have lauded the intelligent experience and its powerful, fuss-free cleaning.

Founded in the 1950s, the esteemed Red Dot Design Award recognizes and honors outstanding design from around the world, evaluating submissions based on design quality and the degree of innovation. Each year, designers and companies from all over the world enter the competition by submitting their outstanding creations according to the criteria stipulated by the different categories.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776751/image_1.jpg

