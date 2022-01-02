Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 02 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:36 Variante Omicron, Israele: "Potrebbe portare a immunità gregge"

14:58 Covid oggi Emilia, 9.090 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 2 gennaio

14:44 Covid oggi Lazio, 7.993 contagi e 15 morti. A Roma 4.631 nuovi casi

14:25 Milano, preso il rapinatore dei tassisti

14:24 Quirinale, come cambia il voto al tempo del Covid

14:16 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.188 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 2 gennaio

14:07 Covid oggi Francia, "quinta ondata forse è l'ultima"

14:02 e-Commerce, il 2022 sarà l'anno del Livestream shopping

13:37 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 2 gennaio

13:19 Covid oggi Veneto, 3.816 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 2 gennaio

12:57 Messi positivo al covid

12:55 Covid oggi Puglia, 3.451 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 2 gennaio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dreametech to Join CES 2022

02 gennaio 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech, a global leading developer of intelligent and powerful home cleaning appliances, today announced plans to attend CES 2022. Dreametech is planning to include in its lineup of the T-series and P-series stick vacuums, H11-series wet & dry vacuums, and the Dreame Bot D9, L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro robot vacuum & mops.

Dreametech's Breakthrough Technologies

Dreametech ensures all of its products utilize advanced motor technology to deliver powerful suction. However, Dreametech has some new features to show off at CES 2022. To illustrate the breadth of their technological innovations, Dreametech is presenting the L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro in their lineup.

The L10 Pro has Dreametech's latest navigation system, combining LiDAR and 3D mapping technologies. These technologies allow it to learn floor plans, avoid obstacles, and optimize cleaning routes to a whole new level. The 3D map becomes interactive via the app, to make creating customized cleaning plans a snap.

The W10 makes cleaning even more hands-free by rinsing, scrubbing, and drying its mop pads. This is the first of Dreametech's robot vacuum & mops supporting this feature and differentiates itself from most models on the market by how thoroughly it self-cleans and by automatically drying the mop pads with hot air once cleaning is done to prevent bacterial growth and mildewing.

Dreametech's Z10 Pro robot vacuum & mop is the brand's first to include an auto-empty dock. This allows the robot to automatically dump the dirt and debris from its dustbin into a 4L bag in the dock that, when full, simply needs to be thrown away and replaced. This further automates home cleaning, providing enough dirt storage to allow for up to 65 days of daily cleaning before needing to be emptied.

Dreametech's Planned Lineup

In addition to the robot vacuum & mops exemplifying their breakthrough technologies, Dreametech will be exhibiting the D9 robot vacuum & mop. The D9 provides mopping for hard floors and vacuuming for carpeting and utilizes LiDAR navigation to make automatic cleaning an easy option for people all over the world. 

Stick vacuums include the Dreametech P10, P10 Pro, T10, T20, and T30. These powerful, lightweight stick vacuums deliver suction power ranging from 20kPa to 27kPa of suction to ensure thorough home cleaning and make it easy to clean hard to reach places with an assortment of accessories. Runtimes ranging from up to 50 minutes for the P10 up to 90 minutes with the T30 provide users with enough power to clean most homes on a single charge. 

Dreametech is also bringing the H11 and H11 Max wet & dry vacuums that are designed for cleaning hard floors. Both vacuums support multiple features like a two-tank design — that allows fresh water and cleaning solution to be sprayed on the roller brush from the clean water tank while a dirt separation system removes dirt and water from the brush and deposits it into the dirty water tank — a one-press automatic cleaning feature, and an intuitive status screen. 

Dreametech believes this extensive product lineup exemplifies their innovative technology and the versatile performance of their products. Be sure to find the Dreametech booth at CES 2022 to see these impressive and innovative products in action!

About Dreametech

Established in 2017, Dreametech is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit: https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717829/Dreametech_Join_CES_2022.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18693 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro robot vacuum P series stick vacuums Dreametech to join planning
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 1 gennaio
News to go
Boom reati informatici in 3 regioni italiane nel 2020
News to go
Salernitana, Danilo Iervolino nuovo proprietario
News to go
Capodanno 2022, nessuna vittima e 124 feriti
News to go
Record per food delivery
News to go
Mango e banane sempre più Made in Italy
News to go
Discorso Mattarella: "Sette anni impegnativi"
Natale, "sul web è boom riciclo dei regali sgraditi"
News to go
Israele sfiora i 5.000 contagi, via a quarta dose
News to go
Fuochi artificio Capodanno, come difendere cani e gatti
News to go
Fuochi artificio, Arpac: "Fanno male all'ambiente"
News to go
Covid Italia, Iss: aumentano incidenza e Rt
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza