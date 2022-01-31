Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 31 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:38 Mascherina all'aperto, stop obbligo? Cosa dicono gli esperti

13:27 Sanremo 2022, Checco Zalone al Festival: casting in parrocchia

13:22 Legge elettorale, Celotto: "Sistema frammentato, possibile solo proporzionale"

13:16 Covid Italia, Gimbe: "Siamo in fase discendente, ma più casi nei bimbi"

13:07 Mattarella bis, Renzi: "Salvini e Conte sconfitti"

13:04 Cosenza, si dà fuoco davanti a caserma carabinieri: è grave

13:02 Cambio di residenza online al via da domani

12:57 M5S, Todde: "Di Maio? C'è chi lavora a sopravvivenza e chi porta avanti progetto"

12:39 Aumento stipendi, Istat: +0,6% nel 2021

12:28 Covid Italia, ricoveri e terapie intensive stabili

12:20 Meningite, Vitiello: “ai genitori dico vaccinate senza dubbi”

12:18 Tweet bombing contro Di Maio, l'esperto: "Operazione con account fake"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Drillmec SpA Signed MoU with Govt of Telangana, India

31 gennaio 2022 | 11.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drillmec SpA, a subsidiary company of MEIL group, a global multi-sector conglomerate based in Hyderabad, will establish its global manufacturing hub in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Drillmec SpA, a global leader in oil-drilling rigs manufacturing, is proposing to invest over USD 200 million in the upcoming facility to set up the global hub, which would include Manufacturing, Research and Development, and a Centre of Excellence to impart cutting-edge training to people. 

Drillmec has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, to establish Drillmec International Hub for manufacturing oil rigs and ancillary equipment in Telangana. 

Simone Trevisani, CEO Drillmec SpA, said, "We are interested in future investment in the Hydrogen fuel project in India. After considering many offers from various countries, we choose Telangana, India, as it has a progressive industrial policy and is investor-friendly. We will ensure that this manufacturing hub creates employment opportunities for about 2,500 people."

Drillmec SpA is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and supply of drilling and work-over rigs for onshore and offshore applications and a wide range of spare parts for drilling equipment. Drillmec enjoys a worldwide reputation for reliability. Drillmec has delivered close to 600 drilling rigs, developed innovative designs, and acquired global patents. 

Speaking on this occasion, Mr K T Ramarao , Minister for Industries, said, "We welcome Drillmec establishes its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. We will hand over the land and fiscal incentives as soon as possible. We requested Drillmec to bring entire drilling rig ecosystems to Telangana."

Uma Maheshwar Reddy, CEO, Drillmec International, said, "This MoU is the first step towards creating a global manufacturing hub in Hyderabad. It will meet the demands of the worldwide market. We have already had an order book $1bn."

About Drillmec: 

Drillmec is a leading OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for land-based drilling rigs. Its onshore rig portfolio comprises drilling rigs in the hook load range of 60 metric tons (66 short tons) to 907 metric tons (999 short tons), including conventional drilling rigs, either swing lift or slingshot, mobile rigs, automatic hydraulic rigs, the HH series and unconventional play rigs such as the STRIKER-800®. Drillmec land-based drilling rigs work in harsh climatic conditions and environments and capable of handling the most challenging client drilling programs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519892/MEIL_LOGO.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736813/Drillmec_MoU.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
global manufacturing hub in Hyderabad Hyderabad Signed mou with Govt of Telangana India
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi frode da 440 milioni scoperta dalla Gdf
News to go
Covid Lombardia, bollettino 30 gennaio
News to go
Portogallo, elezioni: a socialisti maggioranza assoluta
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 30 gennaio
News to go
Obbligo mascherine in scadenza, probabile proroga
News to go
Certificati online, tutti i comuni italiani nell'anagrafe nazionale
News to go
Quirinale 2022, il Mattarella bis sui giornali stranieri
News to go
Incendio a Fabbrico, morti due fratellini
News to go
Quirinale 2022, Mattarella: "Non ci si può sottrarre ai doveri"
News to go
Quirinale 2022, Mattarella rieletto presidente Repubblica
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
In Toscana niente Imu se la casa è occupata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza