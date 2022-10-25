Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:49
comunicato stampa

Drive System Design and Alvier Mechatronics Establish Joint Operating Agreement to Provide Sustainable Electrified Propulsion Solutions

25 ottobre 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive System Design (DSD), a company specializing in the rapid engineering and development of electrified propulsion systems and Alvier Mechatronics, an engineering service company with special competence in advanced materials and production methods for sustainable, high-volume applications, are joining forces to provide the mobility industry with engineering services to support sustainable electrified propulsion solutions across automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, marine and aerospace applications.

The two companies signed a joint operating agreement to combine DSD's expertise in full electrified propulsion system design encompassing simulation, prototyping and validation, with Alvier Mechatronics' industry-leading capabilities in powder metallurgy and electromagnetic design. This collaboration will unlock significant improvements in the development of electrified systems, and bring innovative turnkey solutions to the industry, including:

"This collaboration will capitalize on the combined skills and capabilities of each company to serve our new and existing customers in exciting ways," said Daniel Hervén, CEO, Alvier Mechatronics.

"Working with Alvier Mechatronics is a great opportunity for DSD to diversify its contribution to the advancement of sustainable electrified propulsion across an array of critical industries," said Mark Findlay, managing director, DSD. "It is a company with trusted capability in the industry, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of sustainable electrification."

About Drive System Design Inc.

Drive System Design (DSD) Inc. specializes in the rapid engineering and development of electrified propulsion systems and associated technologies through decades of experience, turnkey capabilities and unmatched expertise that customers trust. Based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, its globally recognized engineering team works directly and collaboratively with automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense OEMs, Tier-1s and industry research bodies. The company offers unparalleled proficiency in systems integration, simulation lead design, efficiency enhancement, development testing, and the analysis and control of transmission systems and electrified powertrains.

For more information, visit drivesystemdesign.us.

About Alvier Mechatronics:

Alvier Mechatronics is part of the Höganäs Group, market leader in metal powder. As a start-up company founded in 2018 with the ambition to develop knowledge driven eDrive solutions Alvier Mechatronics offers companies a fast track to build high-performance and integrated eDrive solutions through advanced engineering services. From concept ideation through design, simulation, validation and prototyping to building a-samples, we use a systematic approach to obtain lower weight and a reduced number of parts while increasing overall efficiency.

For more information, visit alviermechatronics.com.

Media ContactKaleigh JerzykowskiMBE Group on behalf of Drive System DesignEmail: kjerzykowski@mbe.groupPhone: 248-225-8012

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928327/Drive_System_Design_and_Alvier_Mechatronics.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928328/Drive_System_Design_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drive-system-design-and-alvier-mechatronics-establish-joint-operating-agreement-to-provide-sustainable-electrified-propulsion-solutions-301657849.html

in Evidenza