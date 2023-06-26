Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Driving out of the Port of Las Palmas - OMODA Will Come into A New Stage in Terms of Its Globalization Strategy

26 giugno 2023 | 09.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MADRID, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, the first batch of OMODA 5 lined up in order at the Port of Las Palmas, where they will start the journey of OMODA in Spain with the most confident attitude, slowly driving to the European market. They will boost the OMODA brand to accelerate globalization in the future, thus starting a new journey for OMODA to go global.

Relying on the advantages of Chery's global leading technology from the 26-year forward development, the all-round linkage of the six major R&D centers worldwide, and the world's top industrial chain system, the OMODA brand creates each high-quality product with a global unified standard and constantly enhances the leading edge of OMODA, successfully developing the overseas markets, and winning user recognition and affection in Mexico, Turkey, Australia and other countries/regions.

In 2023, the OMODA brand will go global with full throttle, and its overseas business will further expand to dozens of countries/regions worldwide. Integrating global users' needs, global leading technical strength, and global five-star security standard, OMODA will seize the important node for it to embark on a new global journey in the new era.

As an auto brand with global user co-creation, the OMODA brand's going global will further enhance its position and brand image in the international market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140211/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-out-of-the-port-of-las-palmas---omoda-will-come-into-a-new-stage-in-terms-of-its-globalization-strategy-301862871.html

