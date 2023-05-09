Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:11 Usa, spara a 14enne che gioca a nascondino nel suo giardino

15:10 Ucraina, "Gran Bretagna si prepara a invio di missili a lungo raggio"

15:10 Al Bano: "I miei 80 anni all'Arena di Verona una riunione che diventa storia"

14:48 Mosca, solo un tank 'preistorico' per parata del 9 maggio - Video

14:48 Ucraina-Russia, Guterres: "Pace ora non è possibile". Kiev "sorpresa"

14:45 Giornalismo, morto ex direttore Rai Vaticano Massimo Milone

14:42 Sostenibilità, Findus: un bosco nettarifero per 5 milioni di insetti impollinatori

14:40 Riforme, Conte a Meloni: "No a colpi di maggioranza" - Video

14:39 Messi giocherà in Arabia Saudita, addio Psg

14:38 Sostenibilità, Findus: "90% dei vegetali certificati e 100% pack riciclabili"

14:22 Mafia, dai pizzini ai social è sempre più digitale: il rapporto della Fondazione Magra Grecia

14:14 Champions, Inzaghi: "Milan-Inter domani non è un derby, è il derby"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DSP Asset Managers inaugurates first office in London

09 maggio 2023 | 14.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DSP International UK Limited to focus on institutions seeking exposure to Indian markets

MUMBAI, India, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Asset Managers opened its first offshore office in London catering to institutions seeking investment opportunities in Indian markets. DSP International UK Limited, situated on 1 St. Katherine's Way, next to London Tower would mainly cater to pension funds, sovereigns, family offices and high net worth individuals.

DSP Asset Management is one of India's oldest financial institutions [ex-Merrill Lynch (1996-2007), ex-BlackRock (2008-2018) JVs)]. It manages ~US$ 15bn in AUM, of which US$ 11bn is in public equities. Of the US$ 11bn in public equities, ~US$ ~2bn is in India dedicated offshore assets.

"DSP's asset management team has managed money for over 26 years and is focused on alpha generation through well-defined and transparent investment frameworks and high standards of risk management. India offers diversity of companies and sectors via more than 200 companies offering high RoEs. We wish to leverage our knowledge and experience of decades to generate long term risk adjusted returns for our investors," says Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Asset Managers. 

"India is at the cusp of a structural turnaround and continues to remain one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. The country has proven to be resilient to global economic downturns, largely due to its robust domestic economy, which is expected to remain strong in the foreseeable future. We believe India should be viewed as a structural allocation (and not just tactical) in investors' portfolios globally," says Jay Kothari, Global Head – International Business, DSP Asset Managers.  

About DSP Asset Managers

DSP Asset Managers has an over 25-year track record of investment excellence. Today, we have the honour of managing money for ~ 4 million investors from all walks of life: hard-working salaried individuals, high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, small and mid-sized business owners, large private & public corporations, trusts and foreign institutions.

DSP Asset Managers is backed by the 160+ year old DSP Group. Over the past one and a half centuries, the family behind the Group has been very influential in the growth and professionalization of capital markets and money management business in India. DSP Group is currently headed by Mr. Hemendra Kothari.

Our investors' interests will always remain at the core of our business, and we will continue to maintain a relentless focus on doing what's best for them, as they #InvestForGood.

Visit us on dspim.com or dspindia.com for more.

For More information, please contact:

Arun RajendranDSP Asset Managers Pvt. Ltd.E-mail: arun.rajendran@dspim.comM: +919833005393

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072784/DSP_Mutual_Fund_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsp-asset-managers-inaugurates-first-office-in-london-301819542.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza first office in London focus Londra office
Vedi anche
News to go
Vittime del terrorismo, Mattarella omaggia Moro
News to go
Rottamazione cartelle 2023, domande fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Cosenza, associazione mafiosa e droga: 37 misure cautelari
News to go
9 maggio, Mosca celebra Giornata della Vittoria. Kiev festeggia l'Europa
News to go
Migranti, "illegittimo no automatico permesso soggiorno con condanna lieve"
News to go
Scarpe e accessori contraffatti, Gdf Milano sequestra 11mila articoli
News to go
Patrick Zaki, oggi nuova udienza a Mansura: possibile sentenza
News to go
Covid Italia, Cei: celebrazioni tornino a modalità pre-pandemia
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza