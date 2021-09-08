Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:48 Green pass Italia, domani Cdm su obbligo esteso a scuola

15:41 Covid oggi Valle D’Aosta, 5 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 8 settembre

15:38 Covid oggi Sardegna, 218 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 8 settembre

15:26 Tre morti sul lavoro in poche ore a Lucca, Arezzo e Napoli

15:09 Cannabis, Perantoni: "Votato testo base, si potrà coltivare a casa"

15:08 Afghanistan, talebani: "Niente sport per le donne"

15:00 Scuola: Reale (Convitto Roma), "pronti per ingresso liceali scaglionato in doppia fascia"

14:51 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 123 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 8 settembre

14:40 Roma, la candidata no vax: "Non sono antisemita, Michetti? Non vuole parlare"

14:37 "Mad for science", al via concorso per studenti sul tema 'One health'

14:26 Cresce l'attesa per il 61° Salone Nautico di Genova, vendita biglietti online +82%

14:02 Green pass Italia, Renzi: "Posizione Salvini è folle"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 Strategy targets ahead of schedule with record 3,292 companies registered in first half 2021

08 settembre 2021 | 13.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has delivered continued strong growth in H1 2021, with the result that it has achieved its 2024 Strategy growth targets three years ahead of schedule.

The performance reaffirms DIFC's global status as a financial and innovation centre of choice. Active registered companies reached 3,292, an increase of 27% year-on-year (H1 2020: 2,584). New companies registered during H1 totaled to 492, up 59% year-on-year (H1 2020: 310).

This growth represents a tripling in size since 2014 when the 2024 Strategy was initiated and reflects DIFC's significant efforts to build on its market-leading status in MEASA by continually enhancing its operating environment, legal and regulatory frameworks, innovation offering and depth of its ecosystem. Overall, DIFC is now home to 1,025 financial and innovation related companies in total, up 25% on last year (H1 2020: 820).

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: "DIFC has successfully built a global reputation as the leading financial centre in the MEASA region and the achievement of our 2024 Strategy targets to triple in size three years ahead of schedule is testament to the appeal of our proposition. DIFC will continue to build on our success to date to play a key role in accelerating not only our own growth but also the economic diversification of Dubai."

DIFC made strong progress in H1 with realising its vision to drive the future of finance and nurture innovation. The recently launched Innovation Hub has already reached full capacity, with over 140 new start-ups and FinTechs joining this market-leading innovation ecosystem during the first six months of this year. These include companies at all stages of development, from early-stage start-ups such as Rentd Technology Ltd, Crayfish Labs Technologies Ltd, PALFusion Technology Holdings and StashAway Management (DIFC) Ltd, growth stage ventures including Ebury and Adyen, unicorns including as SoFi (UAE) Ltd and established big tech players like Amazon and Huawei.

DIFC is also building its offering as part of its overall vision to connect business, arts, culture and lifestyle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610817/Dubai_International_Financial_Centre.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza hub in the Middle East Africa and South Asia it has achieved Dubai has delivered continued strong growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Paura in Messico per una violenta scossa di terremoto
News to go
Green pass Italia, tensione nella maggioranza
News to go
Afghanistan, Talebani annunciano nuovo governo: nessuna donna
News to go
Smog, nel 2019 maggiori concentrazioni medie annuali di PM2,5 al Nord
News to go
A Venezia 78 le prime immagini di 'Blanca'
News to go
Covid, papa Francesco: "Vaccino salva vite"
News to go
Giro del mondo in solitaria, la sfida di Zara
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Paura per Pelè, operato per sospetto tumore al colon
New sto go
Afghanistan, protesta contro il Pakistan a Kabul
News to go
Obbligo vaccinale, per l'Ema "decisione spetta a stati"
Locatelli: "Avanti così e mascherine via a fine 2022"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza