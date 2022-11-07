Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:54 Migranti, marittimista Loffreda: "Divieto a Humanity 1 giustificato e legittimo"

16:54 Cantiere Navale Vittoria, trasferito a forze armate Malta opv da 75 metri

16:40 Covid e strette di mani in chiesa, cosa pensano gli esperti

16:35 Tetto contante, Zangrillo: "Sarà a 5 mila euro, deve poter essere usato"

16:34 Incontro Meloni-al Sisi, su tavolo tema diritti umani e casi Regeni e Zaki

16:30 Pd, Letta rilancia ipotesi anticipo congresso: Bonaccini plaude

15:37 Roma, musicista morto dopo pestaggio: quattro condanne a 14 anni

15:34 Clima, Greta Thunberg: "Pronta a passare il testimone"

15:31 Elezioni midterm 2022, Usa al voto: cosa può cambiare

15:19 Migranti, sbarco selettivo: 200 medici denunciano Usmaf all'Ordine

15:17 Il papà influencer Pollari: "I social con mia figlia mi hanno salvato vita"

15:13 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.394 contagi e 2 morti. A Roma 816 casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit

07 novembre 2022 | 13.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, has announced the launch of the Dubai FinTech Summit, a global event that will bring together more than 5,000 experts, thought leaders, policymakers and decision-makers in Dubai to discuss how they can shape a new wave of innovation, enterprise and growth for the international financial industry.

To be organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai FinTech Summit will take place on 8 and 9 May 2023 in Dubai. The event will see some of the world's biggest personalities in the industry delivering keynote presentations, sharing their perspectives on industry challenges and identifying opportunities to maximise the impact of FinTech for people, businesses and economies.

Home to the region's largest cluster of FinTech and Innovation businesses, DIFC is one of the brightest growth spots in the global FinTech market valued at more than $135.9 billion in 2021. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2022-2027 to reach a value of over $266.9 billion by 2027.1

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: "The Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together ideas, knowledge and perspectives that can help unlock a new phase of exponential growth for the global financial sector and FinTech in the Global Economy. DIFC will leverage the platform offered by the Summit to bring together banks, FinTechs and regulators from across the world to further stimulate the digital advancement of the financial sector.

We already have over 600 FinTech and innovation firms in DIFC who are changing the face of the industry and contributing to the economic growth of our country. The 23% expansion that DIFC's FinTech community saw in the first half of this year is a testament to the dynamic growth-friendly platform that we offer financial companies from across the world."

The Summit's programme will feature in-depth discussions across key tracks including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, sustainability, Web 3.0 and digital assets. The Summit will also provide an opportunity for more than 100 FinTechs and Future of Finance players to display their latest technology and innovations.

Contact:  ASDA'A BCWTel: +9714 450 7600 | omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940242/DIFC_Global_Summit.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874040/DIFC_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-international-financial-centre-to-host-a-global-fintech-summit-301670177.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Dubai International Financial Centre his Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin to host UAE
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarco Humanity: oggi il ricorso dell'Ong al Tar
News to go
Serie A, i risultati della 13esima giornata
News to go
Italia-Israele, Meloni vede Herzog
News to go
Papa Francesco, nuovo appello per l'Ucraina
News to go
Germania, spese troppo alte per l'ufficio di Merkel
News to go
Caso Marò, Latorre chiede i danni all'Italia
News to go
Gas ed energia, Arera studia il 'Bollettometro'
News to go
Cop27, al via oggi in Egitto il summit per il clima
News to go
Ucraina, manifestazione per la pace a Roma e altre 100 città
News to go
Caro energia, le misure del governo
News to go
Paesi G7 chiedono a Russia di prorogare accordo su grano
News to go
Ucraina, Scholz: "Per Germania e Cina minaccia nucleare inaccettabile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza