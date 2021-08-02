Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Agosto 2021
09:14
comunicato stampa

DungeonSwap: the first Binance smart-chain-based RPG game today launches to bring gamers the ultimate fun via play-to-earn

02 agosto 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DungeonSwap, the defi-RPG game developer, is pleased to announce the launch of their first tabletop RPG blockchain game – DungeonSwap. As the first Binance Smart-Chain-based RPG game, DungeonSwap incorporates the retro adventure of classical fantasy tabletop role-playing game, NFT (non-fungible tokens) weapons and the play-to-earn experience.

DungeonSwap: the first Binance smart-chain-based RPG game

 

DungeonSwap Logo

DungeonSwap comes at the perfect time as gamers now have the chance to bank on their nostalgia and play-to-earn given the price of DND has risen from just $0.11 to $8 in just three months resulting in a total increase of 800% in value.

DungeonSwap is dedicated to building sustainable, user-centric and entertaining decentralised ecosystems. The game is based on the belief that gamification should not just be a gimmick. Motivated to create games that, are above all else, fun and easy to use, DungeonSwap highlights the importance of generating value through enjoyment to attract gamers beyond the sector of hardcore crypto traders. As the first Defi-tabletop-RPG-style game on the Binance Smart Chain, DungeonSwap is a self-sustained and innovative platform that provides the first-in-class gaming experience and interfaces that allows gamers to have fun and yield farming at the same time.

Gamers can join the game "The Dungeon" by purchasing DND tokens on their website. As gamers proceed further into the midst of the dungeon, they can earn more DND awards and battle equipment in terms of NFTs along the journey.  

The game offers rewards through DND tokens and NFTs, which are financial in nature. The NFTs that gamers receive, apart from being an art collection, will serve as a utility (e.g. weapon/shield/magic) that will aid the performance of the DungeonSwap gamers. The gaming DND financial reward funding source will come from other players' entry fees to the game and also from the developer, whereas NFTs reward will be created and sent to players for free.

Sign-up for DungeonSwap now and experience a whole new generation of gaming.

About DungeonSwap

DungeonSwap, the first Defi-RPG game on the Binance Smart Chain. Users may stake, earn DND tokens and get ready for their dungeon adventures. Offering a fully functional Defi yield farm and staking pool ready for users to earn the DND tokens, DungeonSwap develops tabletop-RPG-style web game experience.

For more information, please visit https://dungeonswap.app/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585143/Banner_image.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585138/DungeonSwap_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza defi RPG game developer game videogioco DungeonSwap
