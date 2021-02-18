Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:47 Cacciari: "Draghi pensi a emergenza e poi a Quirinale"

21:27 Europa League: Milan pari con la Stella Rossa, Roma ok a Braga

21:25 Covid Francia, oltre 22mila nuovi casi e 271 morti

21:08 Covid, Gresini peggiora: "Quadro clinico critico"

21:07 Governo Draghi, sottosegretari: duello tra partiti, i nomi in corsa

21:07 SuperEnalotto, centrati nove 5

20:59 Camera, nodo vicepresidenza: spunta leghista Saltamartini

20:49 Sondaggi politici: centrodestra avanti anche con Conte in campo

20:37 Forza Italia, corsa per capogruppo a Camera: spunta Paolo Zangrillo

20:13 Governo Draghi, scissione M5S a un passo dopo espulsioni

20:01 Governo Draghi, Di Battista: "C'è un'opposizione da costruire"

19:47 Governo Draghi, Meloni: "Dalla parte del torto perché altri posti occupati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager

18 febbraio 2021 | 20.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen has been appointed as its European Business Development Manager.  His goal is to expand the distribution of DVIGear's successful DisplayNet ® and HyperLight ® product lines, as well as a myriad of other new digital signal distribution products.

Clifford Broekhuisen has more than 20 years of experience in the ProAV industry and has worked most recently as a Business Development Manager with NETGEAR, focusing on their range of AVoIP network switches. Prior to this he worked as the EMEA Sales Manager for Rose Electronics – a leading supplier of KVM switching and distribution products.  Clifford is based in Sittard, the Netherlands, and can be contacted by phone at +31.6.1832.4038 or by email at clifford@dvigear.com.

"Having worked with DVIGear in my previous role, I appreciate the quality and value DVIGear products offer.  I am very excited to be a part of the DVIGear team, and look forward to offering my full commercial and technical support to DVIGear's current and future customers."  "We are excited to have Clifford join our team," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear.  "His extensive industry experience and passion for building strong customer relationships will enable him to further strengthen our position throughout the European region." 

About DVIGear

Since 1999 DVIGear has been a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications.  Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including:  DisplayNet® AV-over-IP distribution systems, HyperLight® active optical cables, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, and MultiViewers.  For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com.  Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, Inc. is the owner of numerous trademarks, both registered and unregistered, including without limitation, the following marks:  DVIGEAR®, DISPLAYNET®, DISPLAYNET SERVER®, DISPLAYNET MANAGER®, N/AV Design®, and HYPERLIGHT®.

SDVoE is a registered trademark of the SDVoE Alliance and used under license. All other third party trademarks used herein are the properties of their respective owners.

© 2021 DVIGear, Inc.

Contact:  Steven Barlow  /  +1.770.421.6699  /  Sales@DVIGear.com

DVIGear Logo  •  HyperLight Logo  • AVsion Logo  •  Clifford Broekhuisen  •  Territory Map

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN84320 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as well as as its European Business Development Manager digital signal distribution products as
Vedi anche
Giachetti: "Draghi come Ronaldo? Meglio come Totti"
Le lacrime della senatrice M5S: "Sì a Draghi è lacerante"
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza