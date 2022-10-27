Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:17
comunicato stampa

DXC-Luxoft Opens New Italy HQ and Automotive Center of Excellence in Turin

27 ottobre 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

$5 million investment to support Italian automotive manufacturers with shift to software-defined vehicles

Plans to hire additional 400 software engineers over the next two years

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxoft, a DXC Technology company (NYSE: DXC), has opened a new Italian headquarters and Automotive Center of Excellence in Turin. As part of the investment worth over $5 million USD (€4.4 million), Luxoft plans to hire 400 software engineers over the next two years. The move is designed to support Italian automotive companies with cutting edge technology talent and drive new revenue streams in the burgeoning area of software-defined vehicles.

With more than 30 years' experience in the country, DXC already employs over 2000 technology experts across Italy at facilities in Milan, Rome and Bari. By building on this presence and adding to the 200 software engineers it already has in the country, Luxoft is growing its capabilities to partner with Italian car manufacturers and OEMs as they tackle challenges such as data analytics, application management, and business process optimization.

Luxoft selected Turin based on its access to local skills, its proximity to key customers and partners, and its important position in Italy's automotive ecosystem. It forms part of a network of Luxoft facilities focused on digital mobility solutions across Europe and around the world.

Inaugurated today at a ceremony with Luxoft and DXC executives, government officials and leaders from automotive companies, Luxoft's new Italy HQ and Automotive Center of Excellence are housed in Turin's Lingotto building, previously a car factory, and today a symbol of Italy's automotive industry.

Quotes

"The move to software-defined vehicles is a revolutionary and unstoppable force in today's automotive industry. In this new business model, automakers are able to engage customers directly with digital services, while at the same time reducing complexity and costs. Operating from Turin allows us to be part of one of the most important automotive hubs in the world where there is expertise, research capacity and an ecosystem of companies all working in pursuit of the vehicle of the future."Luz G. Mauch, EVP Automotive Luxoft

"DXC has three decades' experience supporting leading Italian organizations across many areas of national importance – from manufacturing, to energy, finance and government. With the launch of Luxoft's cutting-edge technology facility in the city of Turin, we are now boosting Italy's automotive sector and confirming our commitment to Italian innovation."Eugenio Maria Bonomi, Managing Director, DXC Technology Italy

"The metropolitan city of Turin is focused on the economic development of the region. The automotive sector is a key part of that. We aim to support innovation across technology and society, capable of combining a vision of the future with the development of skills in our region. We are excited about Luxoft's investment and will follow it with interest."Sonia Cambursano, Councilor of the Metropolitan City of Turin

Luxoft is the design, data and development arm of DXC Technology, providing bespoke, end-to-end technology solutions for mission critical systems, products and services. We help create data-fueled organizations, solving complex operational, technological and strategic challenges. Our passion is building resilient businesses, while generating new business channels and revenue streams, exceptional user experiences and modernized operations at scale. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Together, DXC and Luxoft deliver a differentiated customer value proposition for digital transformation, combining Luxoft's digital front-end capabilities with DXC's expertise in IT modernization and integration.

Media contacts: Cristina Pipolo, Head of Marketing and Communications, DXC Technology Italia, cristina.pipolo@dxc.com; Sergey Karas, Head of Global Marketing, Luxoft, Skaras@dxc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931409/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Luxoft_Opens_New_Italy_HQ_and_Automot.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-luxoft-opens-new-italy-hq-and-automotive-center-of-excellence-in-turin-301661326.html

