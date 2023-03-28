DXC Technology and Manchester United Foundation Launch Digital Futures Academy to Educate and Inspire Young People

- Multiyear Initiative to expand the technology capabilities of young people in Greater Manchester and increase the talent pipeline in the tech sector

- Supports local government strategy to transform Manchester into UK technology powerhouse

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) and Manchester United Foundation have launched the DXC Digital Futures Academy, a four-year education program for secondary-school students in the Greater Manchester area.

Developing key social and technical skills, the Academy strives to support and empower young people, connecting them to opportunities they may otherwise not have access to, enhancing their career prospects, and shaping the future of work.

In the first wave, 50 students aged 12-13 years old will be selected for the four-year educational programme. They will be taught technology skills spanning a number of key areas including automation, big data, virtual reality, and security, as well as professional development skills.

The curriculum of the Digital Futures Academy has been co-created by DXC's technology experts, Manchester United Foundation, and local teacher advisory groups. Together, they will use mentoring, personal development, and practical sessions to build the social leaders of the future. At the end of the program, students will be supported with pathways into further education, colleges, apprenticeships, and employment.

"We are proud to partner with Manchester United Foundation to use our technology skills to drive positive impact in local communities," said Mary Finch, Executive Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer of DXC Technology. "With the Digital Futures Academy, our colleagues will use their energy, passion and technical expertise to educate and inspire young people in their academic and professional journeys."

"This project is a year in the making and we are witnessing the start of an initiative that will demonstrate a long-term commitment to the 50 young people involved," said John Shiels MBE, Chief Executive of Manchester United Foundation. "It demonstrates real collaboration between ourselves, teachers and DXC and it is hoped that by the end of the four-year programme, all involved will be in a position of choice as to what their adult pathway may look like."

In addition to being Manchester United's Digital Transformation Partner and Principal Shirt Sleeve Partner, DXC is the Presenting Partner of Manchester United Foundation. In this role, DXC is focussed on using technology to educate and inspire a new generation of STEM students. DXC and Manchester United Foundation will work closely with local government authorities, including Manchester City Council, to support the city in its mission to become a technology powerhouse. By introducing the students to key skills required in the technology sector, the Academy will help build a future pipeline of local digital talent.

"Manchester has one of the most significant digital and creative sectors in Europe. The opportunities for talented young people with tech skills are growing all the time," said Cllr. Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council. "The Digital Futures Academy is perfectly aligned with our strategy of supporting our young people, especially those who might not previously have seen the benefits of such opportunities, to get equipped with the skills they need to succeed in key growth sectors in a thriving and inclusive economy."

The Digital Futures Academy is one of a number of social impact initiatives that DXC is running globally. In October 2023, DXC announced the expansion of its DXC Dandelion Programme helping neurodivergent individuals to build careers in the IT industry.

Schools taking part in the Digital Futures Academy include:

1) Stretford High School, 2) Great Academy Ashton, 3) Middleton Technology School, 4) Manchester Academy, 5) Whalley Range 11-18 High School, 6) Levenshulme High School

