Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 Incidente a Lecco, scontro tra auto e moto: un morto a Calco

10:25 'Oscurare il sole', il piano di Bill Gates contro il riscaldamento globale che piace alla Casa Bianca

10:12 Ue, Salvini insiste: "Le Pen alleata, Forza Italia e FdI non dicano no"

09:56 Wimbledon 2023, tanti italiani in tabellone. Ecco il programma ufficiale

09:41 Basket, Fontecchio: "Banchero? Senza di lui Nazionale non perde nulla"

09:35 Francia, 27enne morto a Marsiglia: forse ucciso da 'flash ball' sparato da polizia

09:09 Ucraina, controffensiva procede "secondo i piani"

08:58 Milano, bomba d'acqua nella notte: grandine e strade allagate

08:28 Temporali al Nord, sole al Centro-Sud. Poi l'afa con l'anticiclone africano

08:10 Trovata cocaina alla Casa Bianca, scattano indagini dell'intelligence

08:01 Aleotti: "Volpi Rosse un'eccellenza che sosteniamo con convinzione"

08:00 Carlo Ancelotti sarà il ct del Brasile dal 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DXC Technology Delivers AI-Powered Automation to Transform Procurement for Spanish Autonomous Community of Castilla & León

05 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VALLADOLID and MADRID, Spain, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 technology services company, has announced that it is working to digitally transform the Spanish public sector organization Junta de Castilla y León (JCyL) by implementing AI-powered automation for the autonomous community's procurement processes. The collaboration makes JCyL the first Spanish local government region to implement robotic process automation, reducing time spent on administrative activities for public contracting.

As a result of the implementation, government procurement contracts and procedures between JCyL, bidders and contractors can now be processed digitally. As JCyL receives more than 22,000 files, messages and communications for contracts each year, the transformation will significantly reduce time and resources spent on managing public sector contracts in the region.

With DXC's AI solutions, JCyL is able to automate a large proportion of its contractual process instantly and accurately around the clock. As part of the contract, DXC has integrated platforms, administration tools and public administration databases to build a centralized hub for procurement management.

In the next phase of the project, scheduled for September 2023, DXC will implement robotics to fully automate the processing of more than 300 contracts with an estimated value of more than two hundred million euros spanning electricity suppliers and postal services.

"By automating processes, public sector employees will be able to focus their efforts on the true purpose of public administration. The transformation means our colleagues will have more time to serve their citizens while reducing environmental impact by optimizing energy usage in data management," said Jorge Martínez Fernández, Head of the Procurement Rationalization Service at Junta de Castilla y León.

"DXC is a longstanding partner to the Spanish government, supporting public sector organizations with their digital transformation journeys," said Juan Parra, General Manager at DXC Technology Iberia. "Using our experience and knowledge of business automation processes, we are proud to have implemented AI-powered automation in the public procurement processes of Junta de Castilla y León."

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies manage their mission-critical systems and operations by modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. Through decades of driving innovation, the world's largest enterprises rely on DXC to deploy services to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experience across their IT fleet. Learn more about DXC's history, our focus on people, our customers, and operational execution in https://dxc.com/es/es.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146701/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Delivers_AI_Powered_Automa.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146737/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Delivers_AI_Powered_Automa.jpg

Contact: Isabel Granda, DXC Technology Iberia, igranda@dxc. com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-technology-delivers-ai-powered-automation-to-transform-procurement-for-spanish-autonomous-community-of-castilla--leon-301869789.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza collaboration makes JCyL first Spanish local organization Junta de Castilla y León compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza