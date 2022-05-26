Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:20
23:48 International Booker Prize 2022, vince Geetanjali Shree

22:22 Strage Texas, la madre del killer: "Non era un mostro"

21:47 Ucraina, Finlandia: "Rapporti con Russia mai più come prima"

21:38 Depeche Mode, è morto Andy Fletcher: il tastierista aveva 60 anni

21:29 Fisco, "raggiunto accordo su delega fiscale"

21:07 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 26 maggio

21:07 Strage Texas, morto d'infarto marito maestra uccisa

20:49 Vaiolo delle scimmie, altri due casi in Lombardia

20:32 Stragi, Terracina: ''Io minacciata per le ricerche su lodo Moro"

20:15 Sicilia, ipotesi primarie 'giallorosse' per regionali

20:11 Conference League, Costanzo: "Gioia immensa per la Roma, pianto Mourinho è pianto di tutti noi"

19:58 Piazza di Siena, il direttore d'orchestra Casellati: "Sì a binomio arte e sport"

comunicato stampa

DXC Technology, Lloyd's and IUA Extend Contract to Support Transformation of London Insurance Market

26 maggio 2022 | 16.13
LETTURA: 4 minuti

$465M agreement ensures continuity for London market insurance customers during ambitious transformation program

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders of the London Market Joint Venture (XIS and XCS) - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), Lloyd's and the International Underwriting Association (IUA), have announced a $465 million USD contract extension to ensure seamless continuity for the activities of London insurance market customers whilst DXC moves forward with the transformation of the market's IT systems.

Following a previous agreement to build the digital platform that will underpin the London market's transformation, in the latest contract the parties have agreed on a set of services that will create the foundation to safely transition approximately 400 London market insurance companies over to the cloud-native digital platform running on AWS. The agreement includes provisions for operational resilience in line with new industry regulations.

As the world's largest insurance centre, the London insurance market represents 7.6% of the global commercial (re)insurance market, employs 47,000 people across the UK, and makes up almost a quarter of the City of London's GDP, with its gross written premium worth over US$110 billion.

Supporting the Market's Joint Venture, and as the Joint Venture's largest shareholder, DXC will work with Lloyd's, the IUA, and all market associations and participants to transition London market insurance companies to the new digital platform, bringing significant improvements in speed and efficiency. The work is being done in support of the Future at Lloyd's initiative and in conjunction with brokers, managing agents, syndicates, and insurers of the London insurance marketplace. One of the biggest current cloud migrations in the world, the goal is to transform the London insurance market from a largely paper-based, analogue set of processes to one that is data-focused, automated, and cost-efficient.

John Neal, CEO of Lloyd's said: "In announcing this extension, Lloyd's, DXC and the IUA are demonstrating our commitment to digitally securing the activities of London market customers in both the long and short term. With the Future at Lloyd's transformation, we will transition to a single platform that will provide automated processing and accounting for the market, leading to a substantial reduction in operating costs, and providing customers with a much faster, better service."

"The new digital platform that we are building will transform the London market into one of the most technologically advanced insurance markets in the world," said Mike Salvino, President and CEO of DXC Technology. "This agreement will enable us to support the delivery of the new digital processing services to London insurance market companies safeguarding their transformation journey."

Dave Matcham, CEO of the IUA, said: "This extension signifies the intent of the Joint Venture to accelerate the current technological capabilities of company market customers. Using technology to adapt quickly to market conditions will give insurance companies confidence that they can modernize their businesses while reducing their exposure to risk".

About DXC TechnologyDXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernising IT, optimising data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organisations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Lloyd'sLloyd's is the world's leading marketplace for commercial, corporate and specialty risk solutions. Through the collective intelligence and expertise of the market's underwriters and brokers, we're sharing risk to create a braver world.

The Lloyd's market offers the resources, capability, and insight to develop new and innovative products for customers in any industry, on any scale, in more than 200 territories.

We're made up of more than 50 leading insurance companies, over 200 registered Lloyd's brokers and a global network of over 4,000 local coverholders. Behind the Lloyd's market is the Corporation: an independent organisation and regulator working to maintain the market's successful reputation and operation.

We're working to build solutions for the most current and prevalent threats. As Chair of the Insurance Task Force for HRH The Prince of Wales's Sustainable Markets Initiative, Lloyd's is bringing the industry together to insure the transition to net zero. Our research community is pooling expertise from across the industry to provide cutting edge insight on systemic risks from climate change to cyber security.

And through our digital-led strategy, The Future at Lloyd's, we're making it easier and cheaper to place, price and process cover in the Lloyd's market. 

About IUAThe International Underwriting Association of London (IUA) is the representative body for companies in London providing international and wholesale insurance and reinsurance coverage. Its mission statement is to secure an optimal trading environment for London insurance companies. The IUA's London Company Market Statistics Report shows that overall premium income for the company market in 2020 was £33.138bn. Gross premium written in London totalled £27.976bn, whilst a further £5.162bn was identified as written in other locations but overseen by London operations.

Jonathan Batty, DXC Technology, Jonathan.batty@dxc.com; Annie Roberts, Lloyd's, Annie.Roberts@lloyds.com; Scott Farley, IUA, Scott.Farley@iua.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826840/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology__Lloyd_s_and_IUA_Extend_Co.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826829/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology__Lloyd_s_and_IUA_Extend_Co.jpg

 

