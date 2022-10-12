Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 12 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:07
comunicato stampa

DXC Technology Rolls Out Global Initiative to Support Neurodiversity in the Workplace

12 ottobre 2022 | 16.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Award-winning DXC Dandelion Program expanded across Europe and APAC

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, is expanding the DXC Dandelion Program which helps neurodivergent individuals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other neurological conditions to build careers in the IT industry.

Following the success of the program in Australia and New Zealand, DXC is now launching the initiative across European and Asia Pacific countries. The United Kingdom will be first to launch, building on a 12-month pilot, with Bulgaria, Poland and the Philippines to follow.

Recruitment is now open across the new locations with employment opportunities in various fields including data analytics, software automation, user experience and cybersecurity.

The DXC Dandelion Program was launched in 2014 in Australia with a focus on creating employment pathways and careers for neurodivergent individuals within the IT industry. With no prior professional experience required to participate, DXC has made the program available to individuals of all abilities with the motivation to work in technology. In addition to offering employment, DXC provides participants with technical and vocational training plus professional support by specialised consultants.

Michael Fieldhouse, Social Impact Practice Leader at DXC Technology APAC, who is responsible for the DXC Dandelion Program, emphasizes that "neurodivergent individuals often have an extraordinary ability to think visually and to care for details. These are valuable skills, especially in areas of IT such as cybersecurity and data analytics. By creating an equitable and positive working environment, and by providing the right support framework, we are giving participants of DXC Dandelion the best chance to succeed."

DXC Dandelion Program in Numbers:

Chris Halbard, President of DXC Technology, EMEA, added "As we continue to grow, it's important that we invest in the communities where we do business and recognize the positive impact of diversity in the workplace. That's why we are extending DXC Dandelion across Europe and worldwide, helping neurodivergent individuals unlock their unique talents and bring success to themselves, DXC and our customers."

Cooperation with NGOs

DXC Technology cooperates with non-governmental organizations, foundations and educational institutions which help to expand the reach and impact of the DXC Dandelion Program and supports identifying and selecting participants who could benefit.

"Disparities in employment participation rates for neurodivergent individuals is a global issue that merits our concerted attention," said Professor of Disability Studies, Academic Director, Susanne Bruyere, Yang-Tan Institute on Employment and Disability, Cornell University ILR School. "Cornell University is pleased to partner with DXC Technology as it further moves the DXC Dandelion Program globally to make information about these targeted neurodiversity hiring initiatives more broadly available through a partnership for an online portal that shares related program information."

To find out more and watch a video about the DXC Dandelion program including the views of participants, please visit:

https://dxc.com/uk/en/about-us/social-values/dxc-dandelion-program

The DXC Dandelion Program provides an environment that supports and celebrates the talents and skills of neurodivergent individuals— such as those with Autism, ADHD or Dyslexia — and helps them build valuable skills to pursue a career in information technology. Learn more about how we are supporting neurodiversity in the workforce at DXC.com

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com

Aleksandra Andreasik-Binkowska, DXC EMEA, a.andreasikbinkowska@dxc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919428/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Rolls_Out_Global_Initiativ.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-technology-rolls-out-global-initiative-to-support-neurodiversity-in-the-workplace-301647447.html

in Evidenza