Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:03
comunicato stampa

E2S Power Agreement with India Power Paves the Way for Decarbonizing Fossil Fuel Power Plants

19 dicembre 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WETTINGEN, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E2S Power, a leading developer of thermal energy storage solutions, and India Power Corporation Limited (IPCL), one of the leading power utilities in India, have signed an agreement for a 250 KWh pilot thermal energy storage unit to be operated in India. The pilot unit has been engineered, built, and tested at E2S Power facility in less than nine months. It passed Factory Acceptance Tests and will be delivered to India in the first quarter of 2023. This is the first step towards implementing E2S solution worldwide.

This collaboration will help in transforming thermal power assets into clean energy storage facilities, contributing significantly to the nation's renewable energy growth. This solution can be deployed in the near term to provide urgently needed energy storage while using most of the infrastructure in thermal power plants being retired and safeguarding jobs.

"Long Duration Energy Storage System is the need of the hour due to rapid growing renewable energy generation in overall energy mix and this solution is perfect match. This technology will also provide solution for meeting the requirement of flexibilization of thermal Power Plants. Through this pilot project in India we will showcase the real time operation of the technology for easy and confident decision making by all the stakeholders", said Anand K Pandey, Head of Renewables and New Business, India Power Corporation Limited.

IPCL and E2S Power will work jointly with major companies in the power and renewable energy sector in India to identify, evaluate and offer optimized integrated thermal energy solutions for existing plants being phased out.

"India is one of the most important energy markets in the world. The growth in renewable energy capacity and opportunity to utilize valuable existing power infrastructure are a perfect fit for thermal energy storage technology developed by our engineers", said Dr. Sasha Savic, E2S Power CEO.

The evolving power generation mix and growing demand present new challenges and opportunities in operating and maintaining a reliable power system. New storage technologies will play a key role in achieving India's renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030. E2S Power Long Duration Energy Storage is a solution which provides a pathway to green energy while giving new life to existing assets, retaining skilled jobs and creating new ones.

Learn more about LDES technology at https://e2s-power.com/our-product/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970507/E2S_Power_Agreement.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970508/E2S_Power_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e2s-power-agreement-with-india-power-paves-the-way-for-decarbonizing-fossil-fuel-power-plants-301705458.html

