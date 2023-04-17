Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

EBMI INKED MOA WITH SFIO TO BUILD A WORLD-CLASSS INTEGRATIVE CARE FACILITY IN PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

MANILA, Philippines, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Biological Medicine Inc., a subsidiary of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO) to build a world-class integrative care facility in Palawan, Philippines under the MORAYA project, a real estate development company building wellness-oriented communities.

The MoA was signed Prof. Dato' Sri Mike Chan, Chairman of EW Group and Jefferson D. Lacson, Founder of SFIO. Through this partnership, both parties will develop and operate MORAYA's Integrative and Holistic Medicine facility, an eight-hectare eco-luxury community project, soon in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

MORAYA intended to establish itself as the leading developer of innovation-driven communities that are at the forefront of introducing breakthrough technology for a healthier future. This project will provide a luxuriant and healthy-environment to the community mindfully designed to take holistic care of its residents.

The facility will be operated by using the EW Biological Regenerative systems and protocols, as well as treatment solutions and products developed by EW Group. This project will soon become the popular destination, that offered holistic treatment for anti-aging, age reversal, aesthetics, and whole-life disease and health management.

Considering wellness-oriented real estate as the new frontier, consumers are becoming more attentive of their homes, neighbourhoods, and surroundings environments in their daily lives and activities.

European Wellness Biomedical Group

An award winning European Group, most renowned for its pioneering developments in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell therapeutics, biological and synthetic peptides, biological regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, and nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals.

EW Group's multinational business divisions include research and developments, biomedical academies, hospital and wellness centres and nutraceutical product distribution across 80 countries worldwide. EW Group also owns and operates a growing network of internationally-accredited Hospital and Medical Centres specializing in Regenerative Bio-Medicine and luxury Wellness Centres globally. EW Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with research vested in Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic and United Kingdom.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

A global investment holding company focused on innovation by identifying disruptive collaborations both within and outside its three-key industries. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, United States and Philippines. Starfleet strategically invests in potential high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum stockholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration – Starfleet is focusing its resources on a growth trajectory to build a global business ecosystem, as reflected by its diverse industry investments.

media@european-wellness.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/3987788/EWBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ebmi-inked-moa-with-sfio-to-build-a-world-classs-integrative-care-facility-in-palawan-philippines-301798494.html

