14 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 07:21
ECA Group and iXblue enter exclusive negotiations period to create new European high-tech champion.

14 marzo 2022 | 17.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, France and TOULON, France, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECA Group and iXblue have entered an exclusive negotiations period to bring the two French companies together. Carried out by Group Gorgé, this operation will lead to the rise of a European high-tech industrial champion in the fields of maritime, inertial navigation, space and photonics.

Long-standing partners, ECA Group and iXblue benefit from strong technological and commercial synergies. Bringing those two companies together will create a world-class player in the civil and defense sectors. With a unique offer ranging from components to complex systems, the group will provide high performance solutions for critical missions in harsh environments.

"Our two companies share the same culture of innovation, agility and entrepreneurship that are at the heart of each of our DNAs and for which we are both recognized and valued," explains Fabien Napolitano, President & CEO of iXblue. "The new synergies created will not only ensure we keep this DNA but will also strengthen our capacity for innovation by leveraging our complementary expertise. This will allow us to continue to push the technological frontiers and support our customers in their most demanding challenges."

"The joining of our two companies, which will employ over 1,500 people, offers great growth opportunities," rejoices Dominique Giannoni, CEO of ECA Group. "Once combined, our various technological expertise will greatly help strengthen our leadership positions in our markets, while our complementary geographical footprint will enable us to better serve our customers by being closer to them."

About ECA Group

ECA Group is a subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé since 1992, owned at 100%. The company is one of the world leaders in the field of autonomous robotics and integrated systems, particularly in the naval sector. The company provides its customers with the most efficient and technologically advanced solutions in the field of naval, land and air drones. ECA Group also offers innovative technological solutions for the Aeronautics and Space sectors.

About iXblue

iXblue is a global high-tech company recognized worldwide for delivering advanced navigation, photonics and maritime autonomy solutions. From components to systems and comprehensive solutions, iXblue critical technologies are at work in both the civil and defense markets. They meet customers demanding requirements for successful missions in the most challenging environments, from the deep sea to outer space.

iXblue Marion Seyve Global Marketing & Communication Manager marion.seyve@ixblue.com  

ECA Group Heli ReinikainenMarketing Manager reinikainen.h@ecagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765920/ECA_Group_iXblue_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765919/ECA_Group_iXblue_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586121/iXblue_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765922/ECA_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

