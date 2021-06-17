Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 19:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:26 AstraZeneca e seconda dose, Clementi: "Non imporre mix vaccini"

19:26 Cartelle esattoriali sospese, verso nuova proroga

19:11 Zaki, Salvini vs Letta: "Io lavoro per risultati, da lui spot cittadinanza"

18:50 Mottarone, video incidente: parenti Eitan chiedono stop diffusione

18:46 Bassetti: "Basta virologi? Italia paese di ingrati"

18:44 Omicidio Avetrana, presunte bugie e depistaggi: prescrizione per Michele Misseri

18:35 Euro 2020, Danimarca-Belgio si ferma per Eriksen

18:21 Covid oggi Sicilia, 228 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 17 giugno

18:19 Covid Lombardia, oggi 232 contagi: bollettino e news 17 giugno

18:16 Con progetto Av Texas 17 mila posti lavoro diretti, 36 mld dlr impatto per regione

18:12 Av Houston-Dallas in 90 minuti al top tra collegamenti più efficienti al mondo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Eccogene announces the addition of Jacques Mizrahi, PhD to Scientific Advisory Board

17 giugno 2021 | 12.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccogene, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of metabolic and immunologic therapeutics, announced today the addition of Jacques Mizrahi, Ph.D., to its scientific advisory board.

Jacques Mizrahi has been trained in both France (Paris, Inserm U36) and Canada (University of Sherbrooke, Faculty of Sciences and Medical School) in Physiology and Pharmacology.  Jacques has then spent over 20 years in Research and Development in pharmaceutical companies GSK (France), E. Lilly (USA) and more recently at Roche (Switzerland) as Global Therapy Head in Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases. Jacques has also led the Clinical Research and Exploratory Medicine Department for Translational Medicine bridging the preclinical discovery efforts to the clinical proof of concept of several innovative programs.

From 2014 and on, Jacques is a partner of Venture Capital organization, Academic institutions as Inserm Transfert (Paris.France) and member of the board of several biotech companies in Europe.

"I am very pleased to join the scientific advisory board of Eccogene to help the development of such creative company, and bring my experience in R&D and translational medicine to the innovative projects and portfolio in metabolic and cardiovascular area" said Dr. Jacques Mizrahi.

"We are privileged to welcome Dr. Mizrahi to join our scientific advisory board," said Jingye Zhou, PhD, CEO of Eccogene. "As a world-renowned leader in metabolic disease, Dr. Mizrahi brings a depth of experience to Eccogene which will be crucial as we advance our metabolic pipeline programs to the clinic. This is a very exciting time at Eccogene and we are looking forward to working with Jacques to develop our highly differentiated pipeline programs for metabolic diseases."

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative therapeutic solutions to address unmet medical needs globally.  The company focuses on discovery and development of translational medicine in metabolic and immune-related diseases.

Related Links: http://www.eccogene.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535447/image_5015235_16870451.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Eccogene announces incorporated company Inc. clinical stage biopharmaceutical
Vedi anche
Green pass in Italia, tutto quello che c'è da sapere in un video
Oltre mille migranti in hotspot Lampedusa, materassini a terra tra rifiuti
Operazione 'Marracash', colpo allo spaccio nella piana di Gioia Tauro
La citazione
Variante Delta, Galli e il Trono di Spade
Milano, trivella si abbatte su centro ricerca Ifom: gli istanti prima del crollo
Tragedia Mottarone, l’arrivo della cabina e la folle corsa all’indietro
Tragedia Mottarone, gli ultimi secondi della corsa mortale
Firenze, presa la banda dei Rolex
Denise Pipitone "è viva", cosa ha detto l'ex pm Angioni
Sileri: "Mix vaccini è sicuro"
Comunali Roma, Michetti: "Girerò la città, devo farmi conoscere"
Eleonora Abbagnato, l'addio alle scene a Parigi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza